Goldman Sachs Doesn't Pay Much To Own Washington

If Goldman Sachs (GS) owns the government, it sure gets it cheap.



Its $10 billion in TARP money paid back, Forbes reports that bank — er, financial holding company — spent a mere $630,000 on lobbying in the second quarter.

Forbes: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. spent $630,000 in the second quarter to lobby on automotive industry issues and legislation related to the financial bailout program, according to a recent disclosure report.

…Goldman also lobbied on energy reform and issues relating to financial regulatory reform in the April-June period.

Besides Congress, the company lobbied the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Reserve, according to the report filed July 20 with the House clerk’s office.

Illustration by Victor Juhasz via Rolling Stone

