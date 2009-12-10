How Goldman Designed Bathrooms To Keep On Top Of rumours

The bathrooms in the old Goldman building were designed so that every rumour would be out in the open.



The Observer reports: “When we set up an enormous trading room, we deliberately built it on one floor and had only one men’s room,” Mr. Doty told Fortune writer Charles D. Ellis. Besides the excellent egalitarianism, he explained, having just one bathroom made it easier to hear rumours, “to be persistently diligent on small troubles.”

There might be better hope for secrets in their new HQ. Almost everyone has moved out of 85 Broad at this point and into a much snazzier tower on 200 West street in Battery Park.

Read more on the Observer.

