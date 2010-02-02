Goldman Calls Report Of Blankfein's $100 Million Bonus "Speculative Nonsense"

In an email to MarketWatch, a spokesman for Goldman said the Times story is “speculative nonsense.”



“Everything Goldman Sachs has said and done in terms of compensation this year gives the lie to The Times story,” the spokesman told MarketWatch.

We’re not surprised Goldman is denying the news.

The bank has had several disagreements with the UK press this year.

In the email, the spokesman also reminded writer John Spence that Blankfein got no bonus in 2008.

