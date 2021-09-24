Wall Street lobbies for crypto – Plaid hires chief privacy officer – How to get a job at Goldman

Welcome to Insider Finance. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Plus, download Insider’s app for news on the go – click here for iOS and here for Android.

Goldman Sachs just hired a digital-assets expert from Facebook

Facebook’s Lee Brenner will be joining Goldman Sachs as the bank’s first head of public policy for digital assets. Brenner will work with Washington watchdogs, at a time when regulators are increasingly looking at banks’ involvement in crypto. Get the details on his new role.

Plaid has hired its first chief privacy officer

As Plaid’s first-ever chief privacy officer, Sheila Jambekar will play a key role in the long-running turf war between fintechs and big banks. Coming from Twilio, Jambekar will develop and oversee Plaid’s data privacy and security standards. Meet her here.

How to land a job at Goldman Sachs

We spoke with a Wall Street recruiter and finance-career experts who gave us insight on how to navigate Goldman’s hiring process. From making sure your résumé is completely honest and demonstrating a passion for more than numbers, here’s their best advice for getting a job at Goldman Sachs.

How Better became one of America’s top startups

Mortgage company Better has hired 7,000 people during the pandemic, and was recently nominated by LinkedIn as the top startup in the US. We chatted with execs, who told us how they’ve ramped up hiring and how they keep staff happy. Get the inside story on Better’s rise.

On our radar: