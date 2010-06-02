Goldman Can Blame This 24-Year Ex-Harvard Girl For Its Grilling In Front Of The Senate

Photo: www.musicforyouth.org

Apparently if it weren’t for the book The Big Short, the Senate wouldn’t ever have held a hearing on Goldman Sachs with anything.POLITICO has reports of Michael Lewis’ book, which was about those like Paulson and one desk at Goldman and basically every bank who made billions off the financial crisis, being mentioned 15 separate times in public settings by politicians.



And each time they heard about it they were basically like, oh my god, Goldman Sachs did what? AIG what?

Before they read it, they had no idea what any of this “CDO” business was. The book breaks it down so simply, say the Senators, that they recommended it to everyone, even their spouses, and everyone was shocked about what happened.

So in a weird way, this girl, Anna Katherine Barnett Hart, who inspired Lewis’ book with her senior Harvard thesis and is now at Morgan Stanley, is a big part of why got Goldman grilled in front of the Senate, because she helped Lewis simplify what happened for the Senators.

Way to write a thesis that really shakes things up!

But Lewis nails it when he says that anyway, their obsession with his book is a little disturbing.

“When senators are reading your book, it reaffirms your faith in society, on the one hand… and, on the other hand, it makes you nervous, because I don’t think of myself as advising people who are actually going to change things.”

Especially when an undergrad advised him.

So if you or your firm is mentioned in Lewis’ book, watch out. Senator Kaufman said reading The Big Short was like watching a horror movie so, if you’re on this list … you’re next–>

