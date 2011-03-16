Goldman Conference Call On Japan Interrupted When Speaker Has To Dive Under Their Desk During Aftershock

A darkly humorous anecdote on how how real and now things are



Goldman was just having a conference call on “Japan Strategy Update after the Tsunami” hosted by Chief Japan Strategist Kathy Matsui.

The call was interrupted when the speaker on the line announced “Sorry guys just had an aftershock here so i’m speaking from under my desk.”

