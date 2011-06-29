An Explanation Of Why Goldman Sachs Probably Got Clobbered On Commodity Trading This Quarter

Everyone expects Goldman’s trading revenues to be ugly this quarter.



Credit Suisse has a nice explanation of what went down:

Client risk appetite has declined, risky asset prices are lower and client activity levels are considerably weaker.

With respect to asset prices, we believe a flight to safety drove risky assets lower during the June quarter (commodities, high yield debt and mortgage backed securities prices are all down) while prices of safer haven assets (Treasuries and AAA corporates) are mostly improved.

Volatility during the second quarter was mostly lower across asset classes, with FX and crude oil being the notable exceptions. Global exchange volumes are mostly lower relative to the first quarter, with currently again being the exception. See Exhibit 8 and Exhibit 9 for a summary of trading market indicators, including asset prices, volatility and volumes.

We believe commodities trading was particularly challenging during the second quarter, as the sharp and persistent decline in asset prices may have hurt dealers with long inventory positions (we assume this to be the default). As an illustration, crude oil price returns have been negative for nearly half of trading days during the quarter and the price decline in early May was over 3x the standard deviation of daily prices over the last three years.

Note that Goldman shares (pre-today) are at two-year lows.

