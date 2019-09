This just in from CNBC’s David Faber…



ALERT: Goldman rounds up financing for $JCP, has commitment for $1.75B loan w/no equity component backed by real estate, other assets. — CNBC (@CNBC) April 26, 2013

The embattled retailer’s stock is soaring on the news. Shares of JCPenney were last up more than 10%.

Yahoo! Finance

