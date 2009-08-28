Goldman Clients Weren't Worried About The Huddles

Clients of the wealth management business of Goldman Sachs didn’t care about the news of huddles, according to people familiar with the matter.



“We didn’t get one call on that. Everyone knew this was a non-issue,” one person said.

Yesterday we speculated that Goldman’s memo to clients might have been prompted by client complaints. Now it seems like that was not the case.

