Goldman - Citigroup Merger? God Help Us

CNBC’s Charlie Gasparino runs through every possible bank combination in book and reports that a favourite grapevine merger candidate is Goldman and Citigroup.



Please, God, no.

Like other former industry insiders, we remain in awe of Goldman Sachs. Citigroup, not so much. If Goldman can figure out a way to swallow its much larger rival, re-route the Hudson River temporarily to wash away all the Citigroup bureaucracy, incompetence, and crap, and then emerge that stronger and more powerful (and still called “Goldman Sachs”), fine. But otherwise, yecch.

