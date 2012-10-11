Goldman's New CFO Was In 'Eat, Pray, Love' And His Girlfriend Was Shot Trying To Tackle A Hostage-Taker 10 Years Ago

Photo: Image courtesy of Goldman Sachs

This correction involving Goldman Sachs’ soon-to-be chief financial officer Harvey Schwartz ran in the Wall Street Journal. [via Dealbreaker].Annie Hubbard, the woman appearing alongside Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s chief financial officer, Harvey Schwartz, in a photograph with a page-one article about Goldman on Tuesday, was incorrectly identified as his wife. Mr. Schwartz isn’t married.



The new CFO isn’t exactly on the market right now, though.

Annie Hubbard, the woman who appeared in the photograph in the Journal yesterday, is his girlfriend and they have a fascinating love story, according to a profile of Schwartz Bloomberg News recently published.

From Bloomberg News:

Schwartz, twice divorced with a 24-year-old daughter, lives with Annie Hubbard, whom he met in 2003, a year after she was shot helping subdue a hostage-taker at an East Village bar.

Schwartz and Hubbard make an appearance in the best-seller “Eat, Pray, Love,” where they’re credited with helping author Elizabeth Gilbert buy a house for a friend in Indonesia.

“I sent out this e-mail to everybody that I knew, and I got an e-mail back from Annie saying that her boyfriend, Harvey, would like to contribute $10,000 to the cause,” Gilbert said in an interview. “So my first experience with him was hopping on my bicycle and flying down the road to my friend Wayan’s and telling her that we’d done it, that we could buy her house and that she was going to have a place to live in.”

Well, that’s something we didn’t know before.

SEE ALSO: Meet Goldman Sachs’ New CFO >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.