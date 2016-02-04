Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein makes first TV appearance after 600 hours of chemotherapy

Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd C. Blankfein made his first TV appearance since revealing that he had cancer last fall.

In September, Blankfein said that he had a “highly curable” form of

lymphoma. Since then, he’s been undergoing hundreds of hours of chemotherapy treatments.

Blankfein appeared on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday morning and said that he was feeling “great.”

The interview wasn’t just focused on his cancer, but also on the economy and monetary policy.

While it’s his first TV appearance post diagnosis, he has given talks and he’s been going to work in the last several months.

“I’ve always been very reality based. I’ve always been ‘no choice no problem.’ From the moment I got it, the diagnosis, I just went about it. I dealt with it. It turns out I was able to handle the meds pretty well, like 600 hours of chemo during this last few months. But I was able to go to work,” Blankfein told CNBC.

He continued: “And I’ll tell you this. Whatever you might think of if you ever were in this kind of situation, how you might reorder your life, at the end of the day, whatever I’ve been doing for the last 35 years, I must like because I’m still doing it after 35 years. If I liked it before I got sick, I liked it after I got sick. It was actually important for me to go to work and i felt good about it.”

EXCLUSIVE: @GoldmanSachs CEO Blankfein on his 600 hours of chemo and why it was important for him to keep workinghttps://t.co/viUBXiKhjd

— CNBC (@CNBC) February 3, 2016

