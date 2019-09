Yesterday Goldman Sachs put out an extensive report on the bond bubble debate.



What we really loved about it was this awesome chart on all the most important bubbles you should know (h/t finansakrobat).

Sure, the trick is to catch them before they pop, but they’re interesting after the fact too.

Check it out below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.