Goldman: Brazilian Economic Growth Is 100-200% Above Its Sustainable Level

Brazil is a reminder that stimulus takes a long time to stop working, even once a government begins to exit. Even the Brazilian government has begun tightening past stimulus in February, the Brazilian economy will continue charging forward at a far higher rate than is sustainable in the long-term, according to Goldman’s Paulo Leme.



Inflation will aso be rising, again despite efforts to exit from stimulus.

Goldman Sachs:

Higher Growth and Higher Inflation for 2010

Thanks to the strong economic policy stimulus that the authorities implemented since 4Q2008 and the global economic recovery, the Brazilian economy continued to grow vigorously in 2Q2010. Given that this pace of growth is not sustainable, since March, the authorities have tightened demand management policies somewhat: BACEN has raised reserve requirements and interest rates, while the Ministry of Finance withdrew the IPI sales tax breaks to stimulate the consumption of consumer durable goods.

Even so, the lagged effect of the fiscal, credit, monetary and wage stimulus is so strong that domestic demand and real GDP growth will continue to grow between two to three times faster than the non-inflationary and sustainable pace.

…

The strong pick-up in domestic demand is straining resource utilization and tightening labour markets in Brazil. As a result, we believe that IPCA inflation will continue to rise, once the temporary decline in the monthly rate of inflation in June is behind us. Therefore we are raising our IPCA inflation forecasts to 6.4% for 2010 and 6.0% in 2011, from 6.2% and 5.5% previously.

While Brazil’s economic situation is obviously far different from America’s right now, (it’s largest threat is an overheating economy, rather than a deflationary slump) the lagged stimulus effects Brazil is experiencing highlight how the U.S. economy could still be feeling the lagged effects of stimulus policies, even well after it has begun rolling them back.

(Via Goldman Sachs, Latin America Economic Analyst, Paulo Leme, 25 June 2010)





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.