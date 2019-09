Maybe to save money, or perhaps to blunt some of the outrage over bonuses, Goldman Sachs (GS) only accrued 43% of net revenues for compensation. It frequently accrues close to 49% or 50% for bonuses.



The company says it was its lowest ever for the first quarter!

Read more in the release.

