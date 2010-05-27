The Bond Market Is Taking Goldman To The Cleaners

Goldman managed to borrow money from the bond market on Wednesday, despite a dearth of liquidity overall. Which is good for them, but they were forced to pay out a substantial yield. As shown below by Alphaville Goldman had to pay 2.81% more than U.S treasuries for 10-year money, which is an enormous change from just a 1.75% premium two months ago.



