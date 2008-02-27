Goldman: Big Media Ad Slowdown Coming in Q2

We’ve been expecting an ad slowdown to hit this quarter. But most of the big media companies — including CBS this morning — continue to insist that they’re not seeing any problems. (One big exception: All of the big newspaper companies who do blame the economy for their problems, which is only partly true).



But a cut in ad spending is coming, Goldman analyst Ingrid Chung says in a note this morning. She just thinks we’ll have to wait a few more months to see it:

While current ad market conditions are still positive, our checks of 2001’s slowdown indicated a major slowdown did not take hold until one quarter after that recession had begun – implying CBS and others should see slowing during 2Q2008, assuming a recession started in 1Q2008.

