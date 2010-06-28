Goldman Has To Pay $20.58 Million For This Guy's Fraud

Creditors ordered Goldman Sachs to pay $20.58 million to cover the losses of a Connecticut hedge fund’s Ponzi scheme.



Their argument: Goldman should have known Bayou was a fraud.

From the NYTimes:

Goldman, the complaint said, had access to Bayou’s trading records, which showed losses, as well as its marketing materials, which showed profits.

Goldman apparently knew well that the fund was losing money. The creditors said that a list circulated among Goldman executives reported the top 10 losing funds trading with Goldman. Of course Bayou was on that list.

A month later, Goldman asked Bayou for their marketing materials and got a copy.

So, the creditors argue, obviously Goldman knew Bayou was a scam and they didn’t speak up.

“Goldman argued that you could [stick their head in the sand], and the panel disagreed,” Ross B. Intelisano, a lawyer at Rich & Intelisano (who brought the arbitration against Goldman) told the NYT.

It’s a crude but accurate way to put their argument. Goldman says they had no obligation to do anything.

The fraud was first discovered in 2005. FINRA awarded Goldman the $20.58 million, the amount of money that was put into the Bayou funds held at Goldman between March 2003 and June 2005, on Thursday.

Read the full thing at the NYT –>

The news comes at a terrible time for Goldman, who’ve been getting basically just bad press. Friday Michael Lewis predicted they won’t bounce back from it. “Goldman Sachs is doomed” –>

