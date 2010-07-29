Goldman Sachs's New Rules On Swearing In Emails, Texts, And IMs

Goldman Sachs apparently has a new rule: no curse words in emails, texts, or IMs.



According to the Wall Street Journal:

The new edict—delivered verbally, of course—has left some employees wondering if the rule also applies to shorthand for expletives such as “WTF” or legitimate terms that sound similar to curses.

Goldman’s apparently going to be monitoring their employees’ communication for the dirty words. The punishment (if they’re caught) is:

Verboten emails could get bounced to the compliance department. Others might be blocked completely, depending on the severity of the language.

There are no set disciplinary measures for offenders, but habitual profaners will be summoned by their managers to discuss cleaning up their language.

Goldman employees, here’s how you can get away with a good curse, if you need to: copy and paste this:

——————/´ ¯/)

—————–/—-/

—————-/—-/

———–/´¯/’–‘/´¯’•_

———-/’/–/—-/—–/¨¯

——–(‘(———- ¯~/’–‘)

———————-‘—–/

———-”————_-•´

———————–(

There are other firms that might find that keyboard drawing handy, too.

Citigroup Inc. and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. have policies against using swear words in company email, according to the companies.

Morgan Stanley seems to be the only firm where employees are free to express themselves however they want.

Morgan Stanley tells employees that their email should be “professional, appropriate and courteous at all times,” but doesn’t specifically forbid naughty words.

So hat tip to Morgan Stanley! And John Mack, who loves swearing.

The use of profanity on Wall Street came up at Morgan Stanley’s annual meeting in May, where one shareholder asked Chairman John Mack about bad words attributed to bankers and policy makers in “Too Big to Fail,” a book about the financial crisis. “The language was probably stronger than what was in the book,” Mr. Mack responded, in a nod to the ingrained habit of swearing on Wall Street.

