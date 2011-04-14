Goldman Says Buy Automakers Because The Japanese Disruption Is Fading

Photo: Guanlong D. on flickr

Honda shares are down 15% since the March 11 earthquake. Toyota, Nissan and Mitsubishi shares are down around 13%.Although factory shutdowns will diminish production for 2011, Goldman says the attractive fundamentals haven’t changed.



Analyst Peter Archambault says auto stocks have a 20% upside:

We believe investors will ultimately look through 2011 production shortfalls that are not demand-related. While we trim our 2011 estimates by an average 5%, 2012E rises by 3%, yielding price targets with an average upside of 20%. We view weakness in the shares as a buying opportunity as we believe we are still in the early stages of a global demand rebound, with valuations that are not fully reflecting sector EBITDA and FCF growth prospects. Our top ideas remain CL-Buy rated Ford and Dana.

Goldman likes Ford, which is actually up 5% since the quake and claimed America’s hottest selling car in February.

