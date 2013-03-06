GOLDMAN: Apple Is The Most Undervalued Stock We Cover

As Apple’s share price sinks to lower lows, most analysts covering the company continue to be extremely optimistic.



Goldman Sachs analyst Bill Shope has a $660 price target on the stock and he says it’s a “buy.”

In fact, at Goldman Sachs, Apple is the most undervalued stock of the ones covered by Goldman’s analysts.

Goldman’s David Kostin recently published a list of 40 stocks with the most upside opportunity relative to the Goldman analyst price targets. Here’s the top 7.

Photo: Goldman Sachs

