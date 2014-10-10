GOLDMAN SACHS AND TEEN VOGUE: Here Are The 50 Brands That Young Women Love

Elena Holodny

Goldman Sachs’ equity research team and Teen Vogue’s fashion experts teamed up to produce the definitive “Teen Vogue-Goldman Sachs Love List” — a list of the top 50 brands that “It Girls” love.

They focused specifically on the “It Girl” consumer because she is “more educated on the brands, owns more of them, talks about them more, and has stronger opinions on them.”

“Our 2013 ‘Brands Rising’ index included brands that It Girls gave high marks for but were still off the radar for the National Sample,” they wrote. “In 2014, 75% of these brands had significant increases in National familiarity and scored high on affinity, supporting the idea that It Girls set the tone for others.”

To find the top 50 brands, Goldman polled over 1,200 Teen Vogue ‘It Girls’ on approximately 350 brands.

The survey takes into account three metrics, each of which was given a score out of 100.

Two of the metrics were pretty standard: familiarity and affinity. Familiarity measured whether or not the respondent knew the brand, and affinity measured whether or not the respondent liked the brand.

The third metric was “word of mouth,” which measured how much respondents discussed a brand relative to others. This metric is especially important today when young millennial women are increasingly discussing brands via social media like Instagram and Pinterest.

Goldman Sachs writes that “familiarity”, “affinity” and “world of mouth” all directly impacted “ownership” of a given brand.

50) Vera Wang

Familiarity: 78.7%

Affinity: 73.8%

Word of Mouth: 44.6%

Composite: 65.7%

Source: Goldman Sachs

49) Charlotte Russe

Familiarity: 84.4%

Affinity: 58.4%

Word of Mouth: 54.5%

Composite: 65.8%

Source: Goldman Sachs

48) Pandora Jewelry

Familiarity: 79.3%

Affinity: 64.3%

Word of Mouth: 54.0%

Composite: 65.9%

Source: Goldman Sachs

47) Dr. Martens

Familiarity: 63.4%

Affinity: 66.5%

Word of Mouth: 68.8%

Composite: 66.2%

Source: Goldman Sachs

45) Levi's

Familiarity: 89.4%

Affinity: 65.0%

Word of Mouth: 46.8%

Composite: 67.1%

Source: Goldman Sachs

44) Kate Spade

Familiarity: 73.3%

Affinity: 75.1%

Word of Mouth: 53.6%

Composite: 67.3%

Source: Goldman Sachs

43) Brandy Melville

Familiarity: 54.8%

Affinity: 77.9%

Word of Mouth: 69.8%

Composite: 67.5%

Source: Goldman Sachs

42) Clean and Clear

Familiarity: 86.9%

Affinity: 66.2%

Word of Mouth: 50.8%

Composite: 67.7%

Source: Goldman Sachs

37) Dove

Familiarity: 92.1%

Affinity: 70.5%

Word of Mouth: 44.9%

Composite: 69.2%

Source: Goldman Sachs

36) American Apparel

Familiarity: 83.1%

Affinity: 66.7%

Word of Mouth: 62.0%

Composite: 70.6%

Source: Goldman Sachs

35) Ulta

Familiarity: 75.0%

Affinity: 76.7%

Word of Mouth: 61.5%

Composite: 71.1%

Source: Goldman Sachs

34) Coach

Familiarity: 87.8%

Affinity: 67.1%

Word of Mouth: 59.7%

Composite: 71.5%

Source: Goldman Sachs

33) Topshop

Familiarity: 73.3%

Affinity: 80.4%

Word of Mouth: 61.0%

Composite: 71.6%

Source: Goldman Sachs

32) Free People

Familiarity: 62.9%

Affinity: 85.5%

Word of Mouth: 66.5%

Composite: 71.6%

Source: Goldman Sachs

31) PacSun

Familiarity: 86.2%

Affinity: 67.1%

Word of Mouth: 62.1%

Composite: 71.8%

Source: Goldman Sachs

29) Chanel

Familiarity: 82.1%

Affinity: 77.5%

Word of Mouth: 56.9%

Composite: 72.2%

Source: Goldman Sachs

28) Marc Jacobs

Familiarity: 83.6%

Affinity: 75.0%

Word of Mouth: 58.0%

Composite: 72.2%

Source: Goldman Sachs

25) Macy's

Familiarity: 94.2%

Affinity: 67.9%

Word of Mouth: 57.0%

Composite: 73.0%

Source: Goldman Sachs

24) Nordstrom

Familiarity: 86.3%

Affinity: 75.2%

Word of Mouth: 57.7%

Composite: 73.1%

Source: Goldman Sachs

23) UGG

Familiarity: 87.0%

Affinity: 63.6%

Word of Mouth: 68.6%

Composite: 73.1%

Source: Goldman Sachs

20) Michael Kors

Familiarity: 83.5%

Affinity: 73.6%

Word of Mouth: 62.7%

Composite: 73.3%

Source: Goldman Sachs

19) Covergirl

Familiarity: 94.2%

Affinity: 70.1%

Word of Mouth: 59.4%

Composite: 74.5%

Source: Goldman Sachs

18) Urban Decay

Familiarity: 75.1%

Affinity: 83.7%

Word of Mouth: 65.9%

Composite: 74.9%

Source: Goldman Sachs

17) Neutrogena

Familiarity: 92.3%

Affinity: 79.3%

Word of Mouth: 56.7%

Composite: 76.1%

Source: Goldman Sachs

16) American Eagle Outfitters

Familiarity: 94.9%

Affinity: 68.7%

Word of Mouth: 65.2%

Composite: 76.3%

Source: Goldman Sachs

15) Sephora Makeup

Familiarity: 84.1%

Affinity: 78.6%

Word of Mouth: 67.5%

Composite: 76.7%

Source: Goldman Sachs

14) Vans

Familiarity: 88.8%

Affinity: 73.4%

Word of Mouth: 68.1%

Composite: 76.8%

Source: Goldman Sachs

13) Maybelline

Familiarity: 93.1%

Affinity: 80.1%

Word of Mouth: 63.3%

Composite: 78.8%

Source: Goldman Sachs

11) Bath & Body Works

Familiarity: 93.1%

Affinity: 76.2%

Word of Mouth: 71.0%

Composite: 80.1%

Source: Goldman Sachs

10) Nike

Familiarity: 91.9%

Affinity: 78.1%

Word of Mouth: 70.7%

Composite: 80.2%

Source: Goldman Sachs

9) Urban Outfitters

Familiarity: 89.4%

Affinity: 81.0%

Word of Mouth: 71.0%

Composite: 80.5%

Source: Goldman Sachs

8) H&M

Familiarity: 92.7%

Affinity: 81.7%

Word of Mouth: 71.9%

Composite: 82.1%

Source: Goldman Sachs

7) Sephora

Familiarity: 91.0%

Affinity: 82.8%

Word of Mouth: 72.9%

Composite: 82.3%

Source: Goldman Sachs

6) Converse

Familiarity: 90.5%

Affinity: 80.2%

Word of Mouth: 77.6%

Composite: 82.8%

Source: Goldman Sachs

3) Victoria's Secret

Familiarity: 94.7%

Affinity: 82.2%

Word of Mouth: 78.7%

Composite: 85.2%

Source: Goldman Sachs

2) Victoria's Secret

Familiarity: 93.7%

Affinity: 84.2%

Word of Mouth: 80.5%

Composite: 86.2%

Source: Goldman Sachs

1) Forever 21

Familiarity: 96.6%

Affinity: 83.1%

Word of Mouth: 85.7%

Composite: 88.5%

Source: Goldman Sachs

And now take a look at some less successful companies...

Real estate developer Donald Trump speaks during a news conference to announce his first project in Mumbai August 12, 2014.

12 Donald Trump Businesses That No Longer Exist

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.