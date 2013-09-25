GOLDMAN SACHS AND TEEN VOGUE: Here Are The 50 Brands That Young Women Love Most

In what has to be the best collaboration between equity researchers and a teenage fashion magazine, Goldman Sachs has joined forces with Teen Vogue to produce the definitive “Teen Vogue
-Goldman Sachs Brand Affinity Index.”

“Over the next 5 years, millennials are expected to ascend at the expense of boomers in apparel consumption, increasing spending by 20-25%,” writes Goldman’s Lindsay Drucker Mann. “But they do so with less financial backing, according to data from various sources: lower incomes than preceding generations, and less inclination to use credit cards.”

Millennials — those born between 1980 and 2000 —
will therefore be more “discriminating shoppers,” and brands will have to compete more heavily in terms of product and messaging.

To find the top 50 brands, Goldman “polled over 1,200 Teen Vogue ‘It Girls’ on roughly 350 brands. Respondents scored brands based on awareness, favorability, and word-of-mouth.”

The composite index measured the average of those three scores, excluding brands where favorability was one standard deviation below the mean.

50) Dolce & Gabana

Awareness: 81.9%

Favorability: 72.8%

Word of Mouth: 43.7%

Composite: 66.1%

Source: Goldman Sachs

48) Prada

Awareness: 83.0%

Favorability: 72.9%

Word of Mouth: 42.7%

Composite: 66.2%

Source: Goldman Sachs

46) Gucci

Awareness: 87.3%

Favorability: 67.8%

Word of Mouth: 44.6%

Composite: 66.6%

Source: Goldman Sachs

44) Ulta

Awareness: 73.1%

Favorability: 71.0%

Word of Mouth: 56.2%

Composite: 66.8%

Source: Goldman Sachs

43) Ralph Lauren

Awareness: 88.7%

Favorability: 66.5%

Word of Mouth: 46.5%

Composite: 67.2%

Source: Goldman Sachs

40) Kate Spade

Awareness: 74.7%

Favorability: 74.9%

Word of Mouth: 56.8%

Composite: 68.8%

Source: Goldman Sachs

39) Burberry

Awareness: 78.8%

Favorability: 77.0%

Word of Mouth: 51.2%

Composite: 69.0%

Source: Goldman Sachs

37) Urban Decay

Awareness: 73.6%

Favorability: 77.6%

Word of Mouth: 57.9%

Composite: 69.7%

Source: Goldman Sachs

36) Dove

Awareness: 95.2%

Favorability: 70.4%

Word of Mouth: 44.8%

Composite: 70.2%

Source: Goldman Sachs

35) Free People

Awareness: 65.2%

Favorability: 81.4%

Word of Mouth: 64.0%

Composite: 70.2%

Source: Goldman Sachs

34) Vera Wang

Awareness: 87.9%

Favorability: 75.6%

Word of Mouth: 49.6%

Composite: 71.0%

Source: Goldman Sachs

32) Tiffany & Co

Awareness: 85.5%

Favorability: 72.9%

Word of Mouth: 55.9%

Composite: 71.4%

Source: Goldman Sachs

31) Juicy Couture

Awareness: 90.7%

Favorability: 66.8%

Word of Mouth: 57.5%

Composite: 71.7%

Source: Goldman Sachs

30) PacSun

Awareness: 88.4%

Favorability: 68.0%

Word of Mouth: 60.0%

Composite: 72.1%

Source: Goldman Sachs

29) Topshop

Awareness: 74.7%

Favorability: 80.1%

Word of Mouth: 62.1%

Composite: 72.3%

Source: Goldman Sachs

27) UGG

Awareness: 88.3%

Favorability: 63.4%

Word of Mouth: 67.9%

Composite: 73.2%

Source: Goldman Sachs

26) Michael Kors

Awareness: 87.4%

Favorability: 75.6%

Word of Mouth: 59.0%

Composite: 74.0%

Source: Goldman Sachs

22) American Eagle Outfitters

Awareness: 94.5%

Favorability: 66.7%

Word of Mouth: 63.8%

Composite: 75.0%

Source: Goldman Sachs

21) CoverGirl

Awareness: 94.7%

Favorability: 72.2%

Word of Mouth: 59.0%

Composite: 75.3%

Source: Goldman Sachs

20) Marc Jacobs

Awareness: 89.8%

Favorability: 79.0%

Word of Mouth: 57.9%

Composite: 75.6%

Source: Goldman Sachs

19) Nike

Awareness: 93.5%

Favorability: 70.6%

Word of Mouth: 62.7%

Composite: 75.6%

Source: Goldman Sachs

18) Macy's

Awareness: 95.2%

Favorability: 72.7%

Word of Mouth: 59.8%

Composite: 75.9%

Source: Goldman Sachs

15) Louis Vuitton

Awareness: 87.0%

Favorability: 78.4%

Word of Mouth: 64.3%

Composite: 76.6%

Source: Goldman Sachs

14) Chanel

Awareness: 87.1%

Favorability: 82.2%

Word of Mouth: 61.5%

Composite: 76.9%

Source: Goldman Sachs

11) Maybelline

Awareness: 95.2%

Favorability: 78.4%

Word of Mouth: 61.4%

Composite: 78.3%

Source: Goldman Sachs

10) Bath & Body Works

Awareness: 94.9%

Favorability: 72.8%

Word of Mouth: 67.4%

Composite: 78.3%

Source: Goldman Sachs

6) Converse

Awareness: 96.5%

Favorability: 77.3%

Word of Mouth: 72.2%

Composite: 82.0%

Source: Goldman Sachs

5) H&M

Awareness: 94.0%

Favorability: 82.8%

Word of Mouth: 76.1%

Composite: 84.3%

Source: Goldman Sachs

4) Sephora

Awareness: 92.2%

Favorability: 87.6%

Word of Mouth: 75.2%

Composite: 85.0%

Source: Goldman Sachs

2) Victoria's Secret

Awareness: 96.4%

Favorability: 83.0%

Word of Mouth: 76.4%

Composite: 85.3%

Source: Goldman Sachs

1) Forever 21

Awareness: 97.2%

Favorability: 80.5%

Word of Mouth: 83.1%

Composite: 86.9%

Source: Goldman Sachs

