Goldman: After Six Months, We Can Safely Say This Is No V-Shaped Recovery

Last Friday’s lights-out GDP report has revived hopes among bulls that we still might get the V-shaped recovery everyone was predicting last summer.



After a string of disappointing jobs and housing numbers in the fall, it seemed the chance of that had been fading.

But Goldman Sachs economist Jan Hatzius has a grim message: It’s not happening.

In a weekly note, he slams the idea that a sharp fall must be followed by a sharp recovery (the argument put forth by the likes of interest rate guru James Grant).

Hatzius’s argument: Unlike in past recessions, which were caused by Fed tightening, this time the Fed is super loose, and we’ll experience tightening while the economy recovers.

See the whole argument >

The bulls like to point to this scatter chart. It shows that the deeper the recession, the stronger the recovery. Typically. But there's a bear interpretation of the chart as well: They argue that the key issue for the strength of the rebound is not the depth, but the nature of the recession. Most postwar recessions were due to tight monetary policy that deferred demand and activity in interest-rate sensitive sectors such as residential construction and consumer durables. But once the Fed decided to ease policy, demand in these sectors rebounded sharply, fueling rapid output and employment growth. This would suggest that the correlation in Exhibit 1 is largely due to the fact that cycles with more aggressive Fed tightening produced more pent-up demand at the trough of the recession, and hence a

bigger rebound in the recovery. Thus, the second camp believes that the historical correlation between deep recessions and strong recoveries does not say much about the recovery from the Great Recession, which resulted not from Fed tightening but from the bursting of a housing and credit bubble that pushed private demand down from unsustainable levels.



Source: Goldman: U versus V: Let The Data Speak Meanwhile, GDP is a mixed bag. It's above the 2001 and 1991 recoveries, but still below the overall scatterplot trend. Source: Goldman: U versus V: Let The Data Speak Meanwhile, here's what the GDP looks like excluding inventory restocking. It's pretty unimpressive. Source: Goldman: U versus V: Let The Data Speak Final demand growth (real GDP) will only grow 1-2% despite slightly above-average export assumptions. Source: Goldman: U versus V: Let The Data Speak One bona fide boost to the economy has been the easing of financial conditions. Spreads have come way in. Source: Goldman: U versus V: Let The Data Speak Meanwhile, personal consumption is trending below the historical range. Source: Goldman: U versus V: Let The Data Speak Capex, meanwhile, is right in range. Source: Goldman: U versus V: Let The Data Speak But bank lending standards have failed to come back after being sharply curtailed. Source: Goldman: U versus V: Let The Data Speak And there's actually no evidence that companies overshot on layoffs, as many folks assume. While this story may be quite plausible for certain firms or even industries, we do not agree with it as a general description of the labour market. In a note published back in December, we presented statistical evidence that neither payroll employment nor the unemployment rate had deviated in a statistically significant fashion from what their historical relationships with real GDP would have suggested. A related but simpler way to make the same point is Exhibit 9, which plots year-to-year changes in real GDP and payroll employment against one another. If layoffs had overshot, one should see a deviation in payrolls to the downside in the latest cycle compared with previous ones. But that is not the case as payrolls have continued to track GDP remarkably well. Source: Goldman: U versus V: Let The Data Speak So the recovery will remain jobless. Source: Goldman: U versus V: Let The Data Speak And don't forget that government stimulus is about to run out. You watched the State of the Union, right? Source: Goldman: U versus V: Let The Data Speak Lastly, all this assumes no rate hike until at least 2011. If that happens sooner, watch out! Source: Goldman: U versus V: Let The Data Speak

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.