Goldman: Admit It, This Recovery Sucks

Read the writing on the wall, says Goldman Sachs top analyst Jan Hatzius in a recent note. The recovery sucks. Or, as he puts it, the recovery is “More ho-hum than ho-ho-ho.“



The latest data is coming in disappointingly weak. We’ve been hitting on this since the end of November (and we’ll soon update our gallery of ugly numbers with the latest housing and GDP data, which is what Hatzius homes in on).

The chart on the right notes that the weakness and downward revisions to GDP are being felt broadly, across all components of the number.

f there is a theme in the latest data on US economic

activity, it is this: the recovery that began at midyear

is turning out to be more sluggish than previously

thought. This is transparent in the latest revision to

third-quarter GDP. It is also suggested by various

reports on industrial activity, which emphasise the

narrow basis of the recent rebound and point to a

slowdown in coming months, and the latest data on

new home sales, which—in contrast with the surge in

turnover of existing homes—underscore impediments

posed to builders by the overhang of unoccupied units.

And on housing:

The Slide in New Home Sales Exposes a Risk

Meanwhile, the 11.3% drop in sales of new homes

reported for November, from a base that was revised

down nearly 7%, exposes downside risk to new home

construction, though not necessarily to fourth-quarter

activity. As shown in Exhibit 4, this sag contrasts

sharply with the surge in sales of existing homes.



In part, this divergence reflects the influence of the

$8,000 tax credit for new homebuyers provided by the

American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA).

Originally the credit was available only on sales that

closed by November 30. While this deadline has since

been extended, the anticipation of it would have

caused sales of new homes, which are reported as of

the signing of a contract, to peak earlier than

November, to provide time for the transactions to

close. In contrast, sales of existing homes, reported as

of the closing, would have continued to rise.

However, in our view the divergence also reflects a

more fundamental difference. In the case of existing

homes, owners are probably now selling units that had

previously been withheld from the market while prices

were falling. However, new home sales are ultimately

driven by net household formation, which is apt to

remain weak for quite a while. Moreover, those who

do become homeowners may be enticed to take some

of the unoccupied homes off the market at bargain

basement prices. If so, then new home sales will

languish, and builders will not get the signal to build

more. No wonder that the National Association of

Home Builders’ monthly survey of b

s



