Goldman: A Drilling Ban Would Destroy Half Of Gulf Oil Production By 2015

Even if your answer is the latter, any ban on offshore drilling activity needs careful consideration. That’s because the long-term implications on Gulf of Mexico oil production are enormous.

According to Goldman Sachs, a permanent ban would halve the expected oil production by 2015.

Goldman’s Global Energy Team:

While new project start-ups are not meaningful over the next few years, the ability to continue to drill exploitation and development wells in existing fields is key to maintaining production. As such, a permanent drilling ban would have a material negative impact on our Gulf of Mexico production outlook, with production potentially falling to below 900,000 b/d in 2015 versus our current forecast of just over 1.75 million b/d.

We currently believe a permanent drilling moratorium is unlikely. As such, we have run a second sensitivity that assumes the current six-month moratorium is extended for essentially an additional six months (12 months in total), with a corresponding delay on both new projects and production maintenance activities at existing fields. Assuming a combination of greater caution by operators and greater regulatory scrutiny prohibits a future reacceleration in activity, we estimate deepwater Gulf of Mexico production would average 1.5 million b/d from 2011-2015 versus our current 1.7 million b/d estimate. In effect, the expected plateau would be reduced by about 200,000 b/d, but production would stabilise under the assumptions and not continuously decline.

As horrible as the disaster is, and as noble as the concept of weaning America off of oil consumption may be, it’s hard to see how America will be able to drastically change its ways any time soon. Any oil not produced in the gulf will be shipped in from abroad. In addition, one has to imagine that the offshore industry in nearby states would be devastated by 2015 as well.

(Via Goldman Sachs, Global: Energy: Oil, Arjun N. Murti, 21 July 2010)

