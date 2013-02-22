GOLDMAN: Hedge Fund Managers Love These 50 Stocks

Photo: subarcticmike / Flickr

Goldman Sachs recently released its Hedge Fund Trend Monitor, a massive report detailing the fourth quarter investment moves made by the world’s biggest hedge funds.The big news was that Apple lost its spot as hedge funds’ favourite stock.



Believe it or not, Apple got dethroned by AIG, the beleaguered insurance company that was at the centre of the financial crisis.

AIG and Apple are constituents of Goldman’s “Hedge Fund VIP (Very-Important-Positions),” a basket of 50 stocks that “mattered most” to hedge fund managers. The all of the stocks rank among the top 10 holdings of many of the biggest funds.

“While Very Important Positions that “mattered most” surged 23% last year, the typical fund returned just 8%, lagging the S&P 500 by over 800 bp,” wrote Goldman.

50. Realogy Holding Corp. Ticker: RLGY No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 13 Sector: Real estate services

Equity cap: $6 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 77%

Total return, over the past year: 8% Source: Goldman Sachs 49. Pioneer Natural Resources Ticker: PXD No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 13 Sector: Oil and gas exploration and production

Equity cap: $16 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 14%

Total return, over the past year: 22% Source: Goldman Sachs 48. MetroPCS Communications Ticker: PCS No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 13 Sector: Wireless telecommunications services

Equity cap: $4 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 31%

Total return, over the past year: 3% Source: Goldman Sachs 47. Oracle Corp. Ticker: ORCL No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 13 Sector: Systems software

Equity cap: $168 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 2%

Total return, over the past year: 5% Source: Goldman Sachs 46. NRG Energy Ticker: NRG No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 13 Sector: Independent power producers

Equity cap: $8 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 16%

Total return, over the past year: 4% Source: Goldman Sachs 45. Coventry Health Care Ticker: CVH No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 13 Sector: Managed health care

Equity cap: $6 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 21%

Total return, over the past year: 4% Source: Goldman Sachs 44. Cisco Systems Ticker: CSCO No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 13 Sector: Communications equipment

Equity cap: $111 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 2%

Total return, over the past year: 7% Source: Goldman Sachs 43. BP PLC ADS Ticker: BP No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 13 Sector: Integrated oil and gas

Equity cap: $133 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 1%

Total return, over the past year: 3% Source: Goldman Sachs 42. Williams Companies Inc Ticker: WMB No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 14 Sector: Oil and gas storage and transportation

Equity cap: $24 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 12%

Total return, over the past year: 8% Source: Goldman Sachs 41. Wells Fargo & Co. Ticker: WFC No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 14 Sector: Diversified banks

Equity cap: $185 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 1%

Total return, over the past year: 4% Source: Goldman Sachs 40. Visteon Corp. Ticker: VC No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 14 Sector: Auto parts and equipment Equity cap: $3 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 52%

Total return, over the past year: 5% Source: Goldman Sachs 39. Six Flags Entertainment Corp. Ticker: SIX No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 14 Sector: Leisure facilities Equity cap: $3 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 54%

Total return, over the past year: 6% Source: Goldman Sachs 38. Liberty Global Inc. CI A Ticker: LBTYA No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 14 Sector: Cable and satellite Equity cap: $9 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 26%

Total return, over the past year: 5% Source: Goldman Sachs 37. CIT Group Inc. Ticker: CIT No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 14 Sector: Regional banks Equity cap: $9 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 13%

Total return, over the past year:10% Source: Goldman Sachs 36. Ocwen Financial Corp. Ticker: OCN No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 15 Sector: Thrifts and mortgage finance Equity cap: $5 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 18%

Total return, over the past year: 19% Source: Goldman Sachs 35. MasterCard Ticker: MA No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 15 Sector: Data processing and outsourced services Equity cap: $65 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 4%

Total return, over the past year: 6% Source: Goldman Sachs 34. Johnson & Johnson Ticker: JNJ No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 16 Sector: Pharmaceuticals Equity cap: $210 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 1%

Total return, over the past year: 8% Source: Goldman Sachs 33. Delphi Automotive Ticker: DLPH No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 16 Sector: Auto parts and equipment Equity cap: $13 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 29%

Total return, over the past year: 4% Source: Goldman Sachs 32. Dollar General Ticker: DG No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 16 Sector: General merchandise stores Equity cap: $15 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 23%

Total return, over the past year: 2% Source: Goldman Sachs 31. Berkshire Hathaway Ticker: BRK.B No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 16 Sector: Property and casualty insurance Equity cap: $245 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 3%

Total return, over the past year: 11% Source: Goldman Sachs 30. Amazon.com Ticker: AMZN No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 16 Sector: Internet retail Equity cap: $122 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 3%

Total return, over the past year: 7% Source: Goldman Sachs 29. ADT Corp. Ticker: ADT No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 16 Sector: Security and alarm services Equity cap: $11 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 19%

Total return, over the past year: 1% Source: Goldman Sachs 28. Freeport-McMoRan Cp & Gld Ticker: FCX No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 17 Sector: Diversified metals and mining Equity cap: $34 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 5%

Total return, over the past year: 5% Source: Goldman Sachs 27. SBA Communications Corp. Ticker: SBAC No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 18 Sector: Wireless telecommunications services Equity cap: $9 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 17%

Total return, over the past year: -4% Source: Goldman Sachs 26. Sprint Nextel Corp. Ticker: S No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 18 Sector: Wireless telecommunications services Equity cap: $18 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 15%

Total return, over the past year: 4% Source: Goldman Sachs 25. Yahoo! Inc Ticker: YHOO No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 20 Sector: Internet software and services Equity cap: $25 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 17%

Total return, over the past year: 6% Source: Goldman Sachs 24. Equinix Inc. Ticker: EQIX No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 20 Sector: Internet software and services Equity cap: $11 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 50%

Total return, over the past year: 10% Source: Goldman Sachs 23. Delta Air Lines Inc. Ticker: DAL No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 20 Sector: Airlines Equity cap: $12 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 18%

Total return, over the past year: 20% Source: Goldman Sachs 22. LyondellBasell Industries Ticker: LYB No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 21 Sector: Commodity chemicals Equity cap: $35 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 26%

Total return, over the past year: 7% Source: Goldman Sachs 21. Liberty Interactive Corp Interactive Ticker: LINTA No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 21 Sector: catalogue retail Equity cap: $11 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 15%

Total return, over the past year: 11% Source: Goldman Sachs 20. Anadarko Petroleum Ticker: APC No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 21 Sector: Oil and gas exploration and production Equity cap: $42 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 8%

Total return, over the past year: 13% Source: Goldman Sachs 19. Express Scripts Holding Co. Ticker: ESRX No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 22 Sector: Health care services Equity cap: $45 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 7%

Total return, over the past year: 2% Source: Goldman Sachs 18. Visa Inc. Ticker: V No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 23 Sector: Data processing and outsourced services Equity cap: $104 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 6%

Total return, over the past year: 3% Source: Goldman Sachs 17. Pfizer Inc. Ticker: PFE No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 23 Sector: Pharmaceuticals Equity cap: $199 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 2%

Total return, over the past year: 9% Source: Goldman Sachs 16. News Corp. Ticker: NWSA No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 23 Sector: Movies and entertainment Equity cap: $67 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 16%

Total return, over the past year: 12% Source: Goldman Sachs 15. Bank of America Ticker: BOA No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 23 Sector: Diversified financial services Equity cap: $131 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 2%

Total return, over the past year: 4% Source: Goldman Sachs 14. Starz Liberty Capital Services A Ticker: STRZA No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 24 Sector: Cable and satellite Equity cap: $2 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 24%

Total return, over the past year: 40% Source: Goldman Sachs 13. FaceBook Inc. Ticker: FB No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 25 Sector: Internet software and services Equity cap: $48 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 9%

Total return, over the past year: 7% Source: Goldman Sachs 12. eBay Inc. Ticker: EBAY No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 25 Sector: Internet software and services Equity cap: $74 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 6%

Total return, over the past year: 11% Source: Goldman Sachs 11. Hertz Global Holdings Inc Ticker: HTZ No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 27 Sector: Trucking Equity cap: $8 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 28%

Total return, over the past year: 22% Source: Goldman Sachs 10. Qualcomm Inc Ticker: QCOM No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 28 Sector: Communications equipment Equity cap: $112 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 4%

Total return, over the past year: 6% Source: Goldman Sachs 9. General Motors Co. Ticker: GM No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 29 Sector: Automobile manufacturers Equity cap: $43 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 6%

Total return, over the past year: -4% Source: Goldman Sachs 8. Microsoft Corp. Ticker: MSFT No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 30 Sector: Multi-line insurance Equity cap: $236 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 1%

Total return, over the past year: 5% Source: Goldman Sachs 7. priceline.com Ticker: PCLN No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 34 Sector: Internet retail Equity cap: $35 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 18%

Total return, over the past year: 14% Source: Goldman Sachs 6. JP Morgan Chase Ticker: JPM No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 80 Sector: Diversified financial services Equity cap: $187 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 2%

Total return, over the past year: 13% Source: Goldman Sachs 5. Nexen Inc Ticker: NXY No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 37 Sector: Oil ad gas exploration and production Equity cap: $15 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 31%

Total return, over the past year: 2% Source: Goldman Sachs 4. Citigroup Inc. Ticker: C No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 40 Sector: Diversified financial services

Equity cap: $130 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 4%

Total return, over the past year: 12% Source: Goldman Sachs 3. Apple Inc. Ticker: AAPL No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 67 Sector: Computer hardware Equity cap: $439 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 2%

Total return, over the past year: -12% Source: Goldman Sachs 2. Google Inc Ticker: GOOG No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 73 Sector: Internet software and services Equity cap: $259 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 5%

Total return, over the past year: 11% Source: Goldman Sachs 1. American International Group, Inc Ticker: AIG No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 80 Sector: Multi-line insurance Equity cap: $58 billion per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 21%

