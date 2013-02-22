GOLDMAN: Hedge Fund Managers Love These 50 Stocks

Goldman Sachs recently released its Hedge Fund Trend Monitor, a massive report detailing the fourth quarter investment moves made by the world’s biggest hedge funds.The big news was that Apple lost its spot as hedge funds’ favourite stock.

Believe it or not, Apple got dethroned by AIG, the beleaguered insurance company that was at the centre of the financial crisis.

AIG and Apple are constituents of Goldman’s “Hedge Fund VIP (Very-Important-Positions),” a basket of 50 stocks that “mattered most” to hedge fund managers.  The all of the stocks rank among the top 10 holdings of many of the biggest funds.

“While Very Important Positions that “mattered most” surged 23% last year, the typical fund returned just 8%, lagging the S&P 500 by over 800 bp,” wrote Goldman.

50. Realogy Holding Corp.

Ticker: RLGY

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 13

Sector: Real estate services

Equity cap: $6 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 77%

Total return, over the past year: 8%

Source: Goldman Sachs

49. Pioneer Natural Resources

Ticker: PXD

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 13

Sector: Oil and gas exploration and production

Equity cap: $16 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 14%

Total return, over the past year: 22%

Source: Goldman Sachs

48. MetroPCS Communications

Ticker: PCS

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 13

Sector: Wireless telecommunications services

Equity cap: $4 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 31%

Total return, over the past year: 3%

Source: Goldman Sachs

47. Oracle Corp.

Ticker: ORCL

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 13

Sector: Systems software

Equity cap: $168 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 2%

Total return, over the past year: 5%

Source: Goldman Sachs

46. NRG Energy

Ticker: NRG

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 13

Sector: Independent power producers

Equity cap: $8 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 16%

Total return, over the past year: 4%

Source: Goldman Sachs

45. Coventry Health Care

Ticker: CVH

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 13

Sector: Managed health care

Equity cap: $6 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 21%

Total return, over the past year: 4%

Source: Goldman Sachs

44. Cisco Systems

Ticker: CSCO

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 13

Sector: Communications equipment

Equity cap: $111 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 2%

Total return, over the past year: 7%

Source: Goldman Sachs

43. BP PLC ADS

Ticker: BP

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 13

Sector: Integrated oil and gas

Equity cap: $133 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 1%

Total return, over the past year: 3%

Source: Goldman Sachs

42. Williams Companies Inc

Ticker: WMB

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 14

Sector: Oil and gas storage and transportation

Equity cap: $24 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 12%

Total return, over the past year: 8%

Source: Goldman Sachs

41. Wells Fargo & Co.

Ticker: WFC

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 14

Sector: Diversified banks

Equity cap: $185 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 1%

Total return, over the past year: 4%

Source: Goldman Sachs

40. Visteon Corp.

Ticker: VC

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 14

Sector: Auto parts and equipment

Equity cap: $3 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 52%

Total return, over the past year: 5%

Source: Goldman Sachs

39. Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

Ticker: SIX

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 14

Sector: Leisure facilities

Equity cap: $3 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 54%

Total return, over the past year: 6%

Source: Goldman Sachs

38. Liberty Global Inc. CI A

Ticker: LBTYA

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 14

Sector: Cable and satellite

Equity cap: $9 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 26%

Total return, over the past year: 5%

Source: Goldman Sachs

37. CIT Group Inc.

Ticker: CIT

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 14

Sector: Regional banks

Equity cap: $9 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 13%

Total return, over the past year:10%

Source: Goldman Sachs

36. Ocwen Financial Corp.

Ticker: OCN

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 15

Sector: Thrifts and mortgage finance

Equity cap: $5 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 18%

Total return, over the past year: 19%

Source: Goldman Sachs

35. MasterCard

Ticker: MA

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 15

Sector: Data processing and outsourced services

Equity cap: $65 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 4%

Total return, over the past year: 6%

Source: Goldman Sachs

34. Johnson & Johnson

Ticker: JNJ

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 16

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

Equity cap: $210 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 1%

Total return, over the past year: 8%

Source: Goldman Sachs

33. Delphi Automotive

Ticker: DLPH

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 16

Sector: Auto parts and equipment

Equity cap: $13 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 29%

Total return, over the past year: 4%

Source: Goldman Sachs

32. Dollar General

Ticker: DG

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 16

Sector: General merchandise stores

Equity cap: $15 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 23%

Total return, over the past year: 2%

Source: Goldman Sachs

31. Berkshire Hathaway

Ticker: BRK.B

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 16

Sector: Property and casualty insurance

Equity cap: $245 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 3%

Total return, over the past year: 11%

Source: Goldman Sachs

30. Amazon.com

Ticker: AMZN

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 16

Sector: Internet retail

Equity cap: $122 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 3%

Total return, over the past year: 7%

Source: Goldman Sachs

29. ADT Corp.

Ticker: ADT

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 16

Sector: Security and alarm services

Equity cap: $11 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 19%

Total return, over the past year: 1%

Source: Goldman Sachs

28. Freeport-McMoRan Cp & Gld

Ticker: FCX

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 17

Sector: Diversified metals and mining

Equity cap: $34 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 5%

Total return, over the past year: 5%

Source: Goldman Sachs

27. SBA Communications Corp.

Ticker: SBAC

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 18

Sector: Wireless telecommunications services

Equity cap: $9 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 17%

Total return, over the past year: -4%

Source: Goldman Sachs

26. Sprint Nextel Corp.

Ticker: S

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 18

Sector: Wireless telecommunications services

Equity cap: $18 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 15%

Total return, over the past year: 4%

Source: Goldman Sachs

25. Yahoo! Inc

Ticker: YHOO

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 20

Sector: Internet software and services

Equity cap: $25 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 17%

Total return, over the past year: 6%

Source: Goldman Sachs

24. Equinix Inc.

Ticker: EQIX

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 20

Sector: Internet software and services

Equity cap: $11 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 50%

Total return, over the past year: 10%

Source: Goldman Sachs

23. Delta Air Lines Inc.

Ticker: DAL

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 20

Sector: Airlines

Equity cap: $12 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 18%

Total return, over the past year: 20%

Source: Goldman Sachs

22. LyondellBasell Industries

Ticker: LYB

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 21

Sector: Commodity chemicals

Equity cap: $35 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 26%

Total return, over the past year: 7%

Source: Goldman Sachs

21. Liberty Interactive Corp Interactive

Ticker: LINTA

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 21

Sector: catalogue retail

Equity cap: $11 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 15%

Total return, over the past year: 11%

Source: Goldman Sachs

20. Anadarko Petroleum

Ticker: APC

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 21

Sector: Oil and gas exploration and production

Equity cap: $42 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 8%

Total return, over the past year: 13%

Source: Goldman Sachs

19. Express Scripts Holding Co.

Ticker: ESRX

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 22

Sector: Health care services

Equity cap: $45 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 7%

Total return, over the past year: 2%

Source: Goldman Sachs

18. Visa Inc.

Ticker: V

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 23

Sector: Data processing and outsourced services

Equity cap: $104 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 6%

Total return, over the past year: 3%

Source: Goldman Sachs

17. Pfizer Inc.

Ticker: PFE

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 23

Sector: Pharmaceuticals

Equity cap: $199 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 2%

Total return, over the past year: 9%

Source: Goldman Sachs

16. News Corp.

Ticker: NWSA

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 23

Sector: Movies and entertainment

Equity cap: $67 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 16%

Total return, over the past year: 12%

Source: Goldman Sachs

15. Bank of America

Ticker: BOA

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 23

Sector: Diversified financial services

Equity cap: $131 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 2%

Total return, over the past year: 4%

Source: Goldman Sachs

14. Starz Liberty Capital Services A

Ticker: STRZA

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 24

Sector: Cable and satellite

Equity cap: $2 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 24%

Total return, over the past year: 40%

Source: Goldman Sachs

13. FaceBook Inc.

Ticker: FB

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 25

Sector: Internet software and services

Equity cap: $48 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 9%

Total return, over the past year: 7%

Source: Goldman Sachs

12. eBay Inc.

Ticker: EBAY

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 25

Sector: Internet software and services

Equity cap: $74 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 6%

Total return, over the past year: 11%

Source: Goldman Sachs

11. Hertz Global Holdings Inc

Ticker: HTZ

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 27

Sector: Trucking

Equity cap: $8 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 28%

Total return, over the past year: 22%

Source: Goldman Sachs

10. Qualcomm Inc

Ticker: QCOM

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 28

Sector: Communications equipment

Equity cap: $112 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 4%

Total return, over the past year: 6%

Source: Goldman Sachs

9. General Motors Co.

Ticker: GM

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 29

Sector: Automobile manufacturers

Equity cap: $43 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 6%

Total return, over the past year: -4%

Source: Goldman Sachs

8. Microsoft Corp.

Ticker: MSFT

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 30

Sector: Multi-line insurance

Equity cap: $236 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 1%

Total return, over the past year: 5%

Source: Goldman Sachs

7. priceline.com

Ticker: PCLN

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 34

Sector: Internet retail

Equity cap: $35 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 18%

Total return, over the past year: 14%

Source: Goldman Sachs

6. JP Morgan Chase

Ticker: JPM

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 80

Sector: Diversified financial services

Equity cap: $187 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 2%

Total return, over the past year: 13%

Source: Goldman Sachs

5. Nexen Inc

Ticker: NXY

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 37

Sector: Oil ad gas exploration and production

Equity cap: $15 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 31%

Total return, over the past year: 2%

Source: Goldman Sachs

4. Citigroup Inc.

Ticker: C

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 40

Sector: Diversified financial services

Equity cap: $130 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 4%

Total return, over the past year: 12%

Source: Goldman Sachs

3. Apple Inc.

Ticker: AAPL

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 67

Sector: Computer hardware

Equity cap: $439 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 2%

Total return, over the past year: -12%

Source: Goldman Sachs

2. Google Inc

Ticker: GOOG

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 73

Sector: Internet software and services

Equity cap: $259 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 5%

Total return, over the past year: 11%

Source: Goldman Sachs

1. American International Group, Inc

Ticker: AIG

No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 80

Sector: Multi-line insurance

Equity cap: $58 billion

per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 21%

Total return, over the past year: 11%

Source: Goldman Sachs

