GOLDMAN: Hedge Fund Managers Love These 50 Stocks

Photo: subarcticmike / Flickr
Goldman Sachs recently released its Hedge Fund Trend Monitor, a massive report detailing the fourth quarter investment moves made by the world’s biggest hedge funds.The big news was that Apple lost its spot as hedge funds’ favourite stock.
Believe it or not, Apple got dethroned by AIG, the beleaguered insurance company that was at the centre of the financial crisis.
AIG and Apple are constituents of Goldman’s “Hedge Fund VIP (Very-Important-Positions),” a basket of 50 stocks that “mattered most” to hedge fund managers. The all of the stocks rank among the top 10 holdings of many of the biggest funds.
“While Very Important Positions that “mattered most” surged 23% last year, the typical fund returned just 8%, lagging the S&P 500 by over 800 bp,” wrote Goldman.
Ticker: RLGY
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 13
Sector: Real estate services
Equity cap: $6 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 77%
Total return, over the past year: 8%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: PXD
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 13
Sector: Oil and gas exploration and production
Equity cap: $16 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 14%
Total return, over the past year: 22%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: PCS
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 13
Sector: Wireless telecommunications services
Equity cap: $4 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 31%
Total return, over the past year: 3%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: ORCL
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 13
Sector: Systems software
Equity cap: $168 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 2%
Total return, over the past year: 5%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: NRG
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 13
Sector: Independent power producers
Equity cap: $8 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 16%
Total return, over the past year: 4%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CVH
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 13
Sector: Managed health care
Equity cap: $6 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 21%
Total return, over the past year: 4%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CSCO
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 13
Sector: Communications equipment
Equity cap: $111 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 2%
Total return, over the past year: 7%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: BP
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 13
Sector: Integrated oil and gas
Equity cap: $133 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 1%
Total return, over the past year: 3%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: WMB
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 14
Sector: Oil and gas storage and transportation
Equity cap: $24 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 12%
Total return, over the past year: 8%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: WFC
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 14
Sector: Diversified banks
Equity cap: $185 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 1%
Total return, over the past year: 4%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: VC
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 14
Sector: Auto parts and equipment
Equity cap: $3 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 52%
Total return, over the past year: 5%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: SIX
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 14
Sector: Leisure facilities
Equity cap: $3 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 54%
Total return, over the past year: 6%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: LBTYA
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 14
Sector: Cable and satellite
Equity cap: $9 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 26%
Total return, over the past year: 5%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CIT
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 14
Sector: Regional banks
Equity cap: $9 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 13%
Total return, over the past year:10%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: OCN
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 15
Sector: Thrifts and mortgage finance
Equity cap: $5 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 18%
Total return, over the past year: 19%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: MA
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 15
Sector: Data processing and outsourced services
Equity cap: $65 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 4%
Total return, over the past year: 6%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: JNJ
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 16
Sector: Pharmaceuticals
Equity cap: $210 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 1%
Total return, over the past year: 8%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: DLPH
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 16
Sector: Auto parts and equipment
Equity cap: $13 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 29%
Total return, over the past year: 4%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: DG
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 16
Sector: General merchandise stores
Equity cap: $15 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 23%
Total return, over the past year: 2%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: BRK.B
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 16
Sector: Property and casualty insurance
Equity cap: $245 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 3%
Total return, over the past year: 11%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: AMZN
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 16
Sector: Internet retail
Equity cap: $122 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 3%
Total return, over the past year: 7%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: ADT
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 16
Sector: Security and alarm services
Equity cap: $11 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 19%
Total return, over the past year: 1%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: FCX
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 17
Sector: Diversified metals and mining
Equity cap: $34 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 5%
Total return, over the past year: 5%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: SBAC
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 18
Sector: Wireless telecommunications services
Equity cap: $9 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 17%
Total return, over the past year: -4%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: S
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 18
Sector: Wireless telecommunications services
Equity cap: $18 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 15%
Total return, over the past year: 4%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: YHOO
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 20
Sector: Internet software and services
Equity cap: $25 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 17%
Total return, over the past year: 6%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: EQIX
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 20
Sector: Internet software and services
Equity cap: $11 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 50%
Total return, over the past year: 10%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: DAL
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 20
Sector: Airlines
Equity cap: $12 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 18%
Total return, over the past year: 20%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: LYB
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 21
Sector: Commodity chemicals
Equity cap: $35 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 26%
Total return, over the past year: 7%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: LINTA
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 21
Sector: catalogue retail
Equity cap: $11 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 15%
Total return, over the past year: 11%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: APC
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 21
Sector: Oil and gas exploration and production
Equity cap: $42 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 8%
Total return, over the past year: 13%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: ESRX
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 22
Sector: Health care services
Equity cap: $45 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 7%
Total return, over the past year: 2%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: V
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 23
Sector: Data processing and outsourced services
Equity cap: $104 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 6%
Total return, over the past year: 3%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: PFE
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 23
Sector: Pharmaceuticals
Equity cap: $199 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 2%
Total return, over the past year: 9%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: NWSA
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 23
Sector: Movies and entertainment
Equity cap: $67 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 16%
Total return, over the past year: 12%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: BOA
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 23
Sector: Diversified financial services
Equity cap: $131 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 2%
Total return, over the past year: 4%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: STRZA
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 24
Sector: Cable and satellite
Equity cap: $2 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 24%
Total return, over the past year: 40%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: FB
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 25
Sector: Internet software and services
Equity cap: $48 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 9%
Total return, over the past year: 7%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: EBAY
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 25
Sector: Internet software and services
Equity cap: $74 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 6%
Total return, over the past year: 11%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: HTZ
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 27
Sector: Trucking
Equity cap: $8 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 28%
Total return, over the past year: 22%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: QCOM
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 28
Sector: Communications equipment
Equity cap: $112 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 4%
Total return, over the past year: 6%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: GM
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 29
Sector: Automobile manufacturers
Equity cap: $43 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 6%
Total return, over the past year: -4%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: MSFT
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 30
Sector: Multi-line insurance
Equity cap: $236 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 1%
Total return, over the past year: 5%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: PCLN
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 34
Sector: Internet retail
Equity cap: $35 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 18%
Total return, over the past year: 14%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: JPM
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 80
Sector: Diversified financial services
Equity cap: $187 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 2%
Total return, over the past year: 13%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: NXY
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 37
Sector: Oil ad gas exploration and production
Equity cap: $15 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 31%
Total return, over the past year: 2%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: C
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 40
Sector: Diversified financial services
Equity cap: $130 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 4%
Total return, over the past year: 12%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: AAPL
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 67
Sector: Computer hardware
Equity cap: $439 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 2%
Total return, over the past year: -12%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: GOOG
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 73
Sector: Internet software and services
Equity cap: $259 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 5%
Total return, over the past year: 11%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: AIG
No. of funds with stock as top 10 holding: 80
Sector: Multi-line insurance
Equity cap: $58 billion
per cent of equity cap owned by hedge funds: 21%
Total return, over the past year: 11%
Source: Goldman Sachs
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.