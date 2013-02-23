50 Stocks That Hedge Funds Are Shorting Like Crazy

Photo: David Paleino / Flickr
Goldman Sachs’ Hedge Fund Trend Monitor report takes a close look at what the world’s biggest hedge funds are trading.The report includes the Very Important Short Positions (VISP) — stocks in which have the most short interest outstanding.
It’s interesting to note that while the largest company by market value (Apple) is high on the list of stocks loved by hedge funds, the second largest company (ExxonMobil) ranks #2 on the list of stocks being shorted.
We pulled the 50 stocks on Goldman’s VISP list and ranked them by the total dollar value of short interest — the extent to which investors have been betting against the stock. Also included are the short interest expressed as a percentage of float cap, the YTD return, and the stock’s ticker and sector.
Ticker: TXN
YTD return: 10%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 2%
Industry: Semiconductors
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: HES
YTD return: 29%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 4%
Industry: Integrated oil and gas
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: RRC
YTD return: 14%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 7%
Industry: Oil and gas exploration and production
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: HST
YTD return: 9%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 6%
Industry: specialised REITs
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: TIF
YTD return: 11%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 10%
Industry: Speciality retail
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: AZO
YTD return: 5%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 6%
Industry: Automotive retail
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: FAST
YTD return: 13%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 6%
Industry: Trading companies and distributors
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: HNZ
YTD return: 26%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 4%
Industry: Packaged foods and meats
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: VLO
YTD return: 39%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 3%
Industry: Oil and gas refining and marketing
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: KBM
YTD return: 7%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 2%
Industry: Household products
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: MET
YTD return: 12%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 2%
Industry: Life and health insurance
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: DTV
YTD return: 0%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 3%
Industry: Cable and satellite
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: TGT
YTD return: 7%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 2%
Industry: General merchandise stores
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: PM
YTD return: 8%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%
Industry: Tobacco
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: OMC
YTD return: 15%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 6%
Industry: Advertising
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: HAL
YTD return: 25%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 2%
Industry: Oil and gas equipment and services
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: MRK
YTD return: 1%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%
Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: MYL
YTD return: 6%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 8%
Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: HD
YTD return: 9%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%
Industry: Home improvement retail
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: UTX
YTD return: 10%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%
Industry: Aerospace and defence
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CMCSA
YTD return: 8%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%
Industry: Cable and satellite
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: AET
YTD return: 8%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 6%
Industry: Managed health care
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: MTB
YTD return: 6%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 8%
Industry: Regional banks
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: TWX
YTD return: 12%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 2%
Industry: Movies and entertainment
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: MMM
YTD return: 11%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 2%
Industry: Industrial Conglomerates
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: SLB
YTD return: 18%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%
Industry: Oil and gas equipment and services
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: HIG
YTD return: 9%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 9%
Industry: Multi-line insurance
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: SYY
YTD return: 2%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 5%
Industry: Food distributors
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: EMC
YTD return: -5%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 2%
Industry: Computer storage and peripherals
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: COP
YTD return: 1%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%
Industry: Oil and gas exploration and production
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: KO
YTD return: 2%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%
Industry: Soft drinks
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: DD
YTD return: 6%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 3%
Industry: Diversified chemicals
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: MCD
YTD return: 6%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%
Industry: Restaurants
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: ISRG
YTD return: 16%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 6%
Industry: Health care equipment
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: HPQ
YTD return: 20%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 4%
Industry: Computer hardware
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: BMY
YTD return: 13%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 2%
Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CTL
YTD return: -18%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 6%
Industry: Integrated telecommunication services
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: WMT
YTD return: 4%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%
Industry: Hypermarkets and super centres
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: PG
YTD return: 14%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%
Industry: Household products
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: GE
YTD return: 12%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%
Industry: Industrial conglomerates
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: AMGN
YTD return: -1%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 3%
Industry: Biotechnology
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CAT
YTD return: 7%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 3%
Industry: Construction and farm machinery, heavy trucks
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: VZ
YTD return: 4%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 2%
Industry: Integrated telecommunications services
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: DIS
YTD return: 10%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 2%
Industry: Movies and entertainment
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CVX
YTD return: 8%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%
Industry: Integrated oil and gas
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: GILD
YTD return: 13%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 4%
Industry: Biotechnology
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: T
YTD return: 6%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%
Industry: Integrated telecommunication services
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: IBM
YTD return: 5%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%
Industry: IT consulting and other services
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: XOM
YTD return: 3%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%
Industry: Integrated oil and gas
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: INTC
YTD return: 4%
Short interest as a percentage of float: 4%
Industry: Semiconductors
Source: Goldman Sachs
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.