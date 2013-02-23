50 Stocks That Hedge Funds Are Shorting Like Crazy

Goldman Sachs’ Hedge Fund Trend Monitor report takes a close look at what the world’s biggest hedge funds are trading.The report includes the Very Important Short Positions (VISP) — stocks in which have the most short interest outstanding.

It’s interesting to note that while the largest company by market value (Apple) is high on the list of stocks loved by hedge funds, the second largest company (ExxonMobil) ranks #2 on the list of stocks being shorted.

We pulled the 50 stocks on Goldman’s VISP list and ranked them by the total dollar value of short interest — the extent to which investors have been betting against the stock. Also included are the short interest expressed as a percentage of float cap, the YTD return, and the stock’s ticker and sector.

50. Texas Instruments

Ticker: TXN

YTD return: 10%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 2%

Industry: Semiconductors

49. Hess Corp.

Ticker: HES

YTD return: 29%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 4%

Industry: Integrated oil and gas

48. Range Resources

Ticker: RRC

YTD return: 14%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 7%

Industry: Oil and gas exploration and production

47. Host Hotels & Resorts

Ticker: HST

YTD return: 9%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 6%

Industry: specialised REITs

46. Tiffany & Co.

Ticker: TIF

YTD return: 11%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 10%

Industry: Speciality retail

45. AutoZone Inc.

Ticker: AZO

YTD return: 5%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 6%

Industry: Automotive retail

44. Fastenal Co.

Ticker: FAST

YTD return: 13%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 6%

Industry: Trading companies and distributors

43. H. J. Heinz Co.

Ticker: HNZ

YTD return: 26%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 4%

Industry: Packaged foods and meats

42. Valero Energy Corp.

Ticker: VLO

YTD return: 39%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 3%

Industry: Oil and gas refining and marketing

41. Kimberly-Clark

Ticker: KBM

YTD return: 7%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 2%

Industry: Household products

40. MetLife Inc

Ticker: MET

YTD return: 12%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 2%

Industry: Life and health insurance

39. DirecTV

Ticker: DTV

YTD return: 0%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 3%

Industry: Cable and satellite

38. Target Corp.

Ticker: TGT

YTD return: 7%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 2%

Industry: General merchandise stores

37. Phillip Morris Intl

Ticker: PM

YTD return: 8%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%

Industry: Tobacco

36. Omnicom Group

Ticker: OMC

YTD return: 15%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 6%

Industry: Advertising

35. Halliburton

Ticker: HAL

YTD return: 25%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 2%

Industry: Oil and gas equipment and services

34. Merck & Co Inc

Ticker: MRK

YTD return: 1%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%

Industry: Pharmaceuticals

33. Mylan Inc.

Ticker: MYL

YTD return: 6%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 8%

Industry: Pharmaceuticals

32. Home Depot

Ticker: HD

YTD return: 9%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%

Industry: Home improvement retail

31. United Technologies

Ticker: UTX

YTD return: 10%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%

Industry: Aerospace and defence

30. Comcast Corp.

Ticker: CMCSA

YTD return: 8%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%

Industry: Cable and satellite

29. Aetna Inc.

Ticker: AET

YTD return: 8%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 6%

Industry: Managed health care

28. M&T Bank Corp.

Ticker: MTB

YTD return: 6%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 8%

Industry: Regional banks

27. Time Warner

Ticker: TWX

YTD return: 12%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 2%

Industry: Movies and entertainment

26. 3M Co.

Ticker: MMM

YTD return: 11%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 2%

Industry: Industrial Conglomerates

25. Schlumberger Ltd.

Ticker: SLB

YTD return: 18%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%

Industry: Oil and gas equipment and services

24. Hartford Financial Svc. Gp.

Ticker: HIG

YTD return: 9%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 9%

Industry: Multi-line insurance

23. Sysco Corp.

Ticker: SYY

YTD return: 2%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 5%

Industry: Food distributors

22. EMC Corp.

Ticker: EMC

YTD return: -5%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 2%

Industry: Computer storage and peripherals

21. ConocoPhillips

Ticker: COP

YTD return: 1%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%

Industry: Oil and gas exploration and production

20. Coca-Cola Co.

Ticker: KO

YTD return: 2%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%

Industry: Soft drinks

19. E.I. DuPont

Ticker: DD

YTD return: 6%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 3%

Industry: Diversified chemicals

18. McDonald's Corp.

Ticker: MCD

YTD return: 6%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%

Industry: Restaurants

17. Intuitive Surgical

Ticker: ISRG

YTD return: 16%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 6%

Industry: Health care equipment

16. Hewlett-Packard

Ticker: HPQ

YTD return: 20%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 4%

Industry: Computer hardware

15. Bristol-Myers Squibb

Ticker: BMY

YTD return: 13%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 2%

Industry: Pharmaceuticals

14. CenturyLink

Ticker: CTL

YTD return: -18%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 6%

Industry: Integrated telecommunication services

13. Wal-Mart Stores

Ticker: WMT

YTD return: 4%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%

Industry: Hypermarkets and super centres

12. Procter & Gamble

Ticker: PG

YTD return: 14%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%

Industry: Household products

11. General Electric

Ticker: GE

YTD return: 12%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%

Industry: Industrial conglomerates

10. Amgen Inc.

Ticker: AMGN

YTD return: -1%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 3%

Industry: Biotechnology

9. Caterpillar

Ticker: CAT

YTD return: 7%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 3%

Industry: Construction and farm machinery, heavy trucks

8. Verizon

Ticker: VZ

YTD return: 4%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 2%

Industry: Integrated telecommunications services

7. Walt Disney

Ticker: DIS

YTD return: 10%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 2%

Industry: Movies and entertainment

6. Chevron Corp.

Ticker: CVX

YTD return: 8%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%

Industry: Integrated oil and gas

5. Gilead Sciences

Ticker: GILD

YTD return: 13%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 4%

Industry: Biotechnology

4. AT&T Inc.

Ticker: T

YTD return: 6%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%

Industry: Integrated telecommunication services

3. International Business Machines

Ticker: IBM

YTD return: 5%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%

Industry: IT consulting and other services

2. Exxon Mobil Corp.

Ticker: XOM

YTD return: 3%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 1%

Industry: Integrated oil and gas

1. Intel Corp.

Ticker: INTC

YTD return: 4%

Short interest as a percentage of float: 4%

Industry: Semiconductors

