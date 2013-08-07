GOLDMAN: Here Are The 40 Cheapest Stocks In The Market

Stocks have reached record highs this year, with the S&P climbing past 1700for the first time in its history.

And Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin believes the fun isn’t about to stop any time soon.

“We forecast a 4% rise through year-end and a 7% return during the next 12 months,” he writes in a letter to clients.

Kostin’s targets the S&P at 1750 in 6 months and 1825 in 12 months.

Kostin believes earnings growth through 2013 and 2014 will support “a continued market rally.”

In his new US Monthly Chartbook, Kostin offers a list of the 40 stocks with the most upside relative to Goldman analysts’ price targets.

One stock has the potential to surge 60% before it hits fair value.

