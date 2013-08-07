GOLDMAN: Here Are The 40 Cheapest Stocks In The Market

Stocks have reached record highs this year, with the S&P climbing past 1700for the first time in its history.
And Goldman Sachs strategist David Kostin believes the fun isn’t about to stop any time soon.
“We forecast a 4% rise through year-end and a 7% return during the next 12 months,” he writes in a letter to clients.
Kostin’s targets the S&P at 1750 in 6 months and 1825 in 12 months.
Kostin believes earnings growth through 2013 and 2014 will support “a continued market rally.”
In his new US Monthly Chartbook, Kostin offers a list of the 40 stocks with the most upside relative to Goldman analysts’ price targets.
One stock has the potential to surge 60% before it hits fair value.
Ticker: NOV
Recent price: $US70.17
Upside to target: 22.6%
The energy equipment maker saw a 18.3% YOY jump in quarterly revenue.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: BMY
Recent price: $US43.24
Upside to target: 22.6%
Shares of the biopharmaceutical company are up over 30% year to date.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: AMAT
Recent price: $US16.32
Upside to target: 22.6%
Shares of Applied Materials, a semiconductor manufacturer, have climbed 35% so far in 2013.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: AMAT
Recent price: $US16.32
Upside to target: 22.6%
Precision Castparts' Q2 earnings beat last year's by 23%.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: SLB
Recent price: $US81.33
Upside to target: 23%
SLB, the world's largest oilfield services provider, posted Q2 EPS at $US1.15, beating the consensus estimate of $US1.11.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: VLO
Recent price: $US35.77
Upside to target: 23.0%
Shares of the energy company are up 8% year to date.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: MON
Recent price: $US98.78
Upside to target: 23.5%
The world's largest seed company saw earnings drop 3% on higher seed production costs.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: QCOM
Recent price: $US64.56
Upside to target: 23.9%
QUALCOMM's revenue grew to $US6.24 billion, up 35% from the year-ago quarter.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: GT
Recent price: $US18.50
Upside to target: 24.3%
Shares of Goodyear are up nearly 35% in 2013.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CTSH
Recent price: $US72.39
Upside to target: 24.3%
The IT services provider reported Q2 earnings of $US1 per share, beating the consensus estimate by 3 cents. The figure was up 22.4% from the year-earlier quarter.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: EOG
Recent price: $US145.49
Upside to target: 24.4%
EOG is expected to post a rise in earnings for Q2, up to $US1.76 a share from $US1.16 a year ago.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CERN
Recent price: $US49.00
Upside to target: 24.5%
Shares of Cerner are up 23% year to date.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: YHOO
Recent price: $US28.09
Upside to target: 24.6%
Yahoo! revenues were a slight miss in Q2, at $US1.07 billion versus $US1.08 billion expected by analysts
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: GM
Recent price: $US35.87
Upside to target: 25.5%
Shares of GM are up over 25% in 2013.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: FSLR
Recent price: $US49.22
Upside to target: 26.0%
Shares of First Solar tanked after it reported earnings.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: NFX
Recent price: $US24.60
Upside to target: 26.0%
Lower gas volume has hit Newfield, with Q2 earnings of 37 cents per share down nearly 40% from the year-earlier profit of 61 cents per share.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: EL
Recent price: $US65.65
Upside to target: 26.4%
The cosmetics retail company is set to up its presence in Africa in an effort to capture the regions growing middle class.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: APC
Recent price: $US88.52
Upside to target: 26.5%
Shares of the oil company are up nearly 20% year to date.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CCI
Recent price: $US70.25
Upside to target: 26.7%
Crown Castle's Q2 revenue increased 25.6% YOY to $US734.9 million, above consensus estimates.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: NBR
Recent price: $US15.39
Upside to target: 26.7%
The land-driller missed earnings estimates in Q2, with EPS at 8 cents.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: PSX
Recent price: $US61.50
Upside to target: 26.8%
Phillips' parent, ConocoPhillips, spun off the refining and sales business into a separate publicly traded company in 2012. PSX is up about 5% year to date.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: VMC
Recent price: $US47.18
Upside to target: 27.2%
Vulcan posted earnings at 23 cents per share last quarter, better than the year-earlier quarter loss of 13 cents. At $US738.7 million, total revenue surpassed the consensus estimate by 4.6%.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: NE
Recent price: $US38.20
Upside to target: 28.3%
Noble's EPS increased 6.78% to $US0.63 in Q2 versus $US0.59 in the year-ago quarter. Revenue spiked 13.47% from the year-earlier quarter to $US1.02 billion.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: WYN
Recent price: $US62.30
Upside to target: 28.4%
Shares of Wyndham are up 14% year to date.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: WYNN
Recent price: $US133.13
Upside to target: 29.2%
Wynn notched $US1.33 billion in revenue last quarter, a 6.3% spike over the prior year (but just short of analyst expectations of $US1.34 billion).
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: NBL
Recent price: $US62.49
Upside to target: 29.6%
Noble Energy is up 25% so far in 2013.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CAM
Recent price: $US59.30
Upside to target: 29.8%
The Houston-based company came out with an EPS of 79 cents last quarter, beating estimates by a penny. Quarterly revenue is up 18% year over year.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: BRCM
Recent price: $US27.57
Upside to target: 30.6%
Broadcom recently saw its biggest drop since October 2007, tumbling 15% on July 24 on the news that quarterly sales were below expectations.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: ESV
Recent price: $US57.34
Upside to target: 30.8%
Ensco reported earnings at $US1.55 a share, surpassing estimates of $US1.50. Total revenue grew by 16.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: R
Recent price: $US61.84
Upside to target: 31.0%
Shares of Ryder systems are up 25% year to date.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: SWN
Recent price: $US38.79
Upside to target: 31.5%
Southwestern beat on earnings and revenue. Q2 revenue rose 42.2% to $US862.0 million from the year-earlier figure of $US606.1 million.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: EXPE
Recent price: $US47.13
Upside to target: 31.6%
At an EPS of $US0.51, Expedia missed estimates last quarter, and it sent its stock price tumbling.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: DVN
Recent price: $US55.01
Upside to target: 32.7%
Analysts are predicting earnings at $US3.85 per share and revenue at $US10.30 billion for the fiscal year, according to Forbes.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: HAL
Recent price: $US45.19
Upside to target: 32.8%
Shares of the oilfield services company are up 28% year to date.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: SPG
Recent price: $US160.06
Upside to target: 33.1%
SPG beat Q2 earnings estimates, with total revenue up 4.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: AMT
Recent price: $US70.79
Upside to target: 34.2%
Famed Muddy Waters head Carson Block has called out AMT for possible fraud in its appraisal of towers in Brazil.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: CRM
Recent price: $US43.75
Upside to target: 37.1%
In case you missed it, Salesforce.com's stock has shot up more than 400% since 2009.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: VTR
Recent price: $US65.74
Upside to target: 38.4%
Ventas announced Q2 normalized funds from operations (FFO) per share at $US1.01, missing consensus estimates by a penny.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: ADSK
Recent price: $US35.39
Upside to target: 41.3%
Autodesk is a great stock to play Europe's recovery, according to Barron's.
Source: Goldman Sachs
Ticker: MPC
Recent price: $US73.33
Upside to target: 63.6%
The oil company beat estimates, with revenues of $US25.7 billion (up 26.9% YOY).
Source: Goldman Sachs
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.