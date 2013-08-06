GOLDMAN: Here Are The 40 Most Overpriced Stocks In The Market

The S&P, which
crossed the 1700 mark last week, shows no sign of slowing down.
Goldman Sachs economist David Kostin predicts a 4% rise through year-end and 7% returns over the next 12 months.
“We expect earnings growth of 11% for 2013 and 8% for 2014, supporting a continued market rally,” he writes in a new letter to clients.
Of course, with stocks at all-time highs, some seem to have nowhere to go but down.
In his new US Monthly Chartbook, Kostin offers a list of the 40 stocks with the most downside relative to Goldman analysts’ price targets. All face double-digit downsides with one stock potentially falling 40% before it’s fairly priced.
Ticker: CMS
Recent Price: $US42.54
Downside to Target: 10.7%
Comerica, up almost 40% on the year, announced a third-quarter dividend of $US0.17 per share.
Ticker: KR
Recent Price: $US39.27
Downside to Target: 10.9%
Kroger recently acquired grocer Harris Teeter.
Ticker: ADI
Recent Price: $US49.38
Downside to Target: 10.9%
The semiconductor company is up nearly 14% year to date.
Ticker: PH
Recent Price: $US103.28
Downside to Target: 10.9%
The motion control technologies company will report earnings on August 6. Last quarter, Parker reported a 0.60% positive move.
Ticker: DISCA
Recent Price: $US79.72
Downside to Target: 10.9%
Discovery reported revenue from affiliate fees jumped 5% last quarter and total revenue spiked 28% to $US1.46 billion.
Ticker: BCR
Recent Price: $US114.60
Downside to Target: 11.0%
Bard, a medical equipment company, is up almost 14% year to date.
Ticker: BBBY
Recent Price: $US76.47
Downside to Target: 11.1%
Share of Bed Bath & Beyond are up nearly 40% on the year.
Ticker: COL
Recent Price: $US71.17
Downside to Target: 11.5%
The aviation electronics company announced last week that company President Kelly Ortberg has been given the additional title of CEO.
Ticker: COH
Recent Price: $US53.13
Downside to Target: 11.5%
Weak North American sales meant leather goods company Coach saw a 10% drop in its stock price on July 30.
Ticker: PGR
Recent Price: $US26.01
Downside to Target: 11.6%
At 40 cents a share, the fourth-largest auto insurer missed analyst expectations for operating profit last quarter.
Ticker: PNW
Recent Price: $US58.90
Downside to Target: 11.7%
Pinnacle West reported earnings per share of $US1.18 in Q2 compared with $US1.12 in the year-earlier quarter.
Ticker: MSFT
Recent Price: $US31.84
Downside to Target: 12.1%
Microsoft whiffed on Q2 earnings, with EPS at $US0.59 versus expectations of $US0.75.
Ticker: ECL
Recent Price: $US92.14
Downside to Target: 12.1%
Headquartered in St. Paul, this hygiene and energy technologies company is up 25% year to date.
Ticker: FMC
Recent Price: $US66.16
Downside to Target: 12.3%
The chemical company is up 13% on the year.
Ticker: SCG
Recent Price: $US51.91
Downside to Target: 13.3%
The energy holding company beat Q2 earnings, with operating revenue increasing 11.9% YOY to over $US1 billion, beating estimates of $US911 million.
Ticker: NDAQ
Recent Price: $US32.40
Downside to Target: 13.6%
NASDAQ is up 28% year to date.
Ticker: FTR
Recent Price: $US4.36
Downside to Target: 13.9%
Analysts are projecting a drop in the telephone company's earnings this week. Revenues are estimated to drop 5% YOY to $US1.19 billion on the quarter.
Ticker: BK
Recent Price: $US31.45
Downside to Target: 14.1%
The bank's stock is up 18% so far in 2013.
Ticker: SPLS
Recent Price: $US17.02
Downside to Target: 14.8%
Staples, up nearly 50% year to date, will report earnings on August 21.
Ticker: MOS
Recent Price: $US41.09
Downside to Target: 14.8%
The mining company has seen potash prices drop in 2013.
Ticker: GAS
Recent Price: $US45.79
Downside to Target: 14.8%
With $US904 million in revenue last quarter, the energy company beat analyst projections of $US749 million and were also way up from the year-earlier level of $US686 million.
Ticker: CCL
Recent Price: $US37.03
Downside to Target: 16.3%
Carnival has had its issues as of late, with high-profile disasters at sea shrinking profits. In February, 3,000 passengers were left at sea for days without functioning toilets.
Ticker: ATI
Recent Price: $US27.57
Downside to Target: 16.6%
The metals company will hand out a dividend of $US0.18 per share on September 18.
Ticker: PDCO
Recent Price: $US40.89
Downside to Target: 16.9%
The dental, veterinary, and rehabilitation supply company is up 20% year to date.
Ticker: SIAL
Recent Price: $US40.89
Downside to Target: 16.9%
The lab chemical company's research business is expected to face challenges due to weak academic spending, according to Zacks.
Ticker: BSX
Recent Price: $US10.92
Downside to Target: 18.5%
Boston Scientific is flying high in 2013, up 90% year to date.
Ticker: NUE
Recent Price: $US46.78
Downside to Target: 18.8%
The steel company posted a 3% increase in quarterly sales to $US4.7 billion in Q2, with a net income of $US85.1 million.
Ticker: HSP
Recent Price: $US40.70
Downside to Target: 18.9%
Hospira's Q2 earnings of 55 cents per share beat the consensus estimate and the year-earlier earnings of 51 cents per share. Revenues dropped slightly to $US1 billion.
Ticker: HUM
Recent Price: $US91.26
Downside to Target: 21.1%
Humana's Q2 earnings came in with an EPS of $US2.75, beating analyst expectations of $US2.47.
Ticker: JNPR
Recent Price: $US21.67
Downside to Target: 21.6%
Juniper saw Q2 net incoming standing at $US97.9 million, which came out to $US0.19 per share. That was up from the year-earlier quarter of $US57.7 million ($US0.11 per share).
Ticker: CELG
Recent Price: $US146.86
Downside to Target: 23.1%
The biotechnology company has seen its stock price spike nearly 30% in the last three months.
Ticker: CLF
Recent Price: $US19.51
Downside to Target: 23.1%
Cliffs, which supplies iron ore to steel companies, had first and second quarter revenues above $US1 billion.
Ticker: SYMC
Recent Price: $US26.68
Downside to Target: 25.0%
Shares of the computer security company Symantec are up 36% this year.
Ticker: GRMN
Recent Price: $US40.08
Downside to Target: 25.1%
Garmin warned of a 'particularly challenging' upcoming quarter after underwhelming Q2 earnings.
Ticker: IGT
Recent Price: $US18.47
Downside to Target: 26.9%
Shares of the gaming giant are up over 30% year to date.
Ticker: X
Recent Price: $US17.35
Downside to Target: 30.8%
Shipments of tubular products were at 1.88 million tons last year and are expected to increase 2% this year.
Ticker: INTC
Recent Price: $US23.34
Downside to Target: 31.4%
Shares of Intel are up nearly 10% in the last 6 months.
Ticker: HPQ
Recent Price: $US25.68
Downside to Target: 33.8%
Shares of HP have been on a tear in 2013, up nearly 80% year to date.
Ticker: CVC
Recent Price: $US18.69
Downside to Target: 35.8%
Rumours have swirled about a possible acquisition of Cablevision. The company posted rising profits for the quarter but subscribers were down.
Ticker: AMD
Recent Price: $US3.77
Downside to Target: 40.3%
The semiconductor company is up 50% year to date.
