GOLDMAN: Here Are The 40 Most Overpriced Stocks In The Market

The S&P, which

crossed the 1700 mark last week, shows no sign of slowing down.

Goldman Sachs economist David Kostin predicts a 4% rise through year-end and 7% returns over the next 12 months.

“We expect earnings growth of 11% for 2013 and 8% for 2014, supporting a continued market rally,” he writes in a new letter to clients.

Of course, with stocks at all-time highs, some seem to have nowhere to go but down.

In his new US Monthly Chartbook, Kostin offers a list of the 40 stocks with the most downside relative to Goldman analysts’ price targets. All face double-digit downsides with one stock potentially falling 40% before it’s fairly priced.

