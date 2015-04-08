GOLDMAN: Here are the 40 cheapest stocks on the market

The S&P 500 climbed just 1% in the first quarter.

“We expect the S&P 500 will reach 2100 by year-end, representing a 2% price gain from the current level,” Goldman’s David Kostin wrote.

Kostin notes that the health care and consumer discretionary sectors have been two of the best performing this year.

Kostin’s new quarterly chartbook includes a list of 40 S&P 500 stocks offering the most upside relative to Goldman Sachs analysts’ price targets.

We’ve ranked the stocks from those with the least upside to those that have the biggest potential gains relative to Goldman’s target.

