Goldman: 4 Thoughts On Today's FOMC Announcement

Just out from Goldman, commentary on the FOMC.This is a slimmed down version of their words.



The last point is the big one: The announcement was less negative than xpected.

The FOMC reduced its assessment of current growth in today’s post-meeting statement, saying that “the economic recovery is continuing at a moderate pace, though somewhat more slowly than the committee had expected”. At the April meeting, it had said simply that “the economic recovery is proceeding at a moderate pace”. It also became more pessimistic about labour market developments, saying these indicators “have been weaker than anticipated”.

The committee also revised its assessment of current inflation trends. It removed a phrase which said “measures of underlying inflation are still subdued”, and another that “measures of underlying inflation continue to be somewhat low”.

There were no substantive changes in policy-related language (though the statement included several innocuous rewrites). In particular, the statement included no hints about further easing.

The statement included many of the changes we expected. Relative to our expectations, the assessment of activity was slightly less negative (except the description of the labour market).

