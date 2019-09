Photo: macinate via Flickr

From Q1 earnings calls, Goldman’s David Kostin says these were the four big themes:

General positive sentiment about current business.

Concern about rising input prices.

International profits driving the majority of growth.

Companies are cautiously getting back into hiring and capex.

