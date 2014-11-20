GOLDMAN: Here Are The 32 Best Stocks For 2015

A lot of banks are betting on a European stock boom in 2015.

And even Goldman Sachs, which is a little more pessimistic than some other investment banks, is betting on a significant climb for European equities.

They’re expecting the Eurostoxx 600 to hit 440 in 2018, according to their 2015 European outlook, out Thursday. That’s about a 30% boost from where it’s currently sitting, and would push the index to record levels.

By the end of next year, it should be up to 365.

Here’s a snapshot of what they’re forecasting:

GS also named their top stocks: 32 firms with an expected double and triple-digit returns. Here they are, along with the returns Goldman expects if they reach their target prices.

Stock — Return to target

Innate Pharma — 164%

Unipol Gruppo Finanziari — 76%

Crest Nicholson Holdings — 75%

Arm Holdings — 59%

Bt Group — 57%

Credit Suisse Group — 48%

Sap — 47%

Intesa Sanpaolo — 46%

E On — 44%

Easyjet — 42%

Salvatore Ferragamo — 41%

Iliad — 41%

Grifols — 40%

Bbv.Argentaria — 39%

Burberry Group — 37%

Erste Group Bank — 35%

Taylor Wimpey — 34%

Eni — 33%

Safran — 31%

Daimler — 31%

Siemens — 30%

L’Oreal — 29%

Shire — 26%

Mtu Aero Engines — 24%

Bayer — 24%

Sabmiller — 23%

Anheuser‐Busch Inbev — 23%

Roche Holding — 17%

Wpp — 17%

Tryg — 16%

Zurich Insurance Group — 14%

St.James’s Place — 11%

