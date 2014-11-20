GOLDMAN: Here Are The 32 Best Stocks For 2015

A lot of banks are betting on a European stock boom in 2015.
And even Goldman Sachs, which is a little more pessimistic than some other investment banks, is betting on a significant climb for European equities.
They’re expecting the Eurostoxx 600 to hit 440 in 2018, according to their 2015 European outlook, out Thursday. That’s about a 30% boost from where it’s currently sitting, and would push the index to record levels.
By the end of next year, it should be up to 365.
Here’s a snapshot of what they’re forecasting:
GS also named their top stocks: 32 firms with an expected double and triple-digit returns. Here they are, along with the returns Goldman expects if they reach their target prices.
Stock — Return to target
Innate Pharma — 164%
Unipol Gruppo Finanziari — 76%
Crest Nicholson Holdings — 75%
Arm Holdings — 59%
Bt Group — 57%
Credit Suisse Group — 48%
Sap — 47%
Intesa Sanpaolo — 46%
E On — 44%
Easyjet — 42%
Salvatore Ferragamo — 41%
Iliad — 41%
Grifols — 40%
Bbv.Argentaria — 39%
Burberry Group — 37%
Erste Group Bank — 35%
Taylor Wimpey — 34%
Eni — 33%
Safran — 31%
Daimler — 31%
Siemens — 30%
L’Oreal — 29%
Shire — 26%
Mtu Aero Engines — 24%
Bayer — 24%
Sabmiller — 23%
Anheuser‐Busch Inbev — 23%
Roche Holding — 17%
Wpp — 17%
Tryg — 16%
Zurich Insurance Group — 14%
St.James’s Place — 11%
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.