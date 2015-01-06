Goldman Sachs Expects The Stock Market To Follow A Very Specific Path In 2015

Goldman Sachs has a really specific view on the stock market in 2015.

In addition to having a year-end price target of 2,100 for the S&P 500, Goldman sees the benchmark stock index rising to 2,150 at midyear before declining as the Fed begins to raise interest rates in September.

Additionally, the firm expects stocks to fare poorly over the next six weeks, with the firm’s sentiment indicator currently at 100, indicating a “high probability” the S&P 500 will fall by 3% over the next six weeks.

Now, we have a look at where Goldman sees the market going over the next year: it looks like stocks will go down, then up, then down.

Get ready.

