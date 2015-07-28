GOLDMAN: 5 reasons why Chinese stocks are imploding

Chinese stocks are approaching a bear market.

On Monday, the Shanghai Composite plunged 8.5% in its worst single-day percentage decline in eight years. And on Wednesday, the index opened 4% lower, although the session was more mixed.

In a note Tuesday, Goldman analysts highlight five reasons why Chinese stocks are selling off.

They are:

The State Council is due to deliver a statement Friday that could signal a wider trading band for the renminbi. Investors are concerned that this could make the currency more volatile, and spark a flight of capital out of China.

The July manufacturing PMI fell month-over-month and missed expectations in June, at 48.2 versus 49.4 the prior month, and 49.7 expected according to the Bloomberg consensus.

Many investors don’t find the risk/reward profile attractive anymore.

The government intervened strongly in the stock market, but that’s making investors wary. The whisper is that the government has sponsored about $US100 bn of stock purchases — supply that would eventually need to be absorbed.

Foreign investors aren’t bullish on the market, either. Goldman has gleaned from recent conversations that the suspension of stocks has soured sentiment towards A shares. Up to 52% of listed companies were suspended at the peak on July 9th.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.