GOLDMAN: Here Are Our 4 Ideas For Beating The Stock Market In 2014

In his latest Weekly Kickstart note, US equity strategist David Kostin lays out 4 big ideas for beating the market in 2014.

First off, however, he notes that his year-end forecast for the year is 1900 on the S&P, so a gain, although not nearly as big as this year.

We summarize his four big ideas:

Growth will outperform value. Higher interest rates and slowing earnings will put a real premium on companies that are still growing rapidly.

Companies that will benefit from an increase in investment spending . 2014 is likely to be a stronger year for CAPEX.

. 2014 is likely to be a stronger year for CAPEX. Companies doing large buybacks will outperform .

. Companies with high operating leverage will outperform. As the economy improves, companies with high fix costs will do better.

