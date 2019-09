20 Stocks That Are Under The Control Of Hedge Funds

Photo: Shutterstock

Goldman Sachs recently released its “Hedge Fund Trend Monitor,” a massive report detailing the fourth quarter investment moves made by the world’s biggest hedge funds.The report included a list of “most concentrated” stocks. These are the companies for which huge shares of their outstanding stocks are owned by hedge funds.



Goldman found that these stocks tend to do very well in upward trending markets, but they also do poorly in downward trending ones. From the report:

The “most concentrated” stocks lagged for most of 2007 and 2008, but significantly outperformed in 2009 (81.4% vs. 26.5%) and 2010 (15.9% vs. 15.1%). Our “most concentrated” basket underperformed the S&P 500 by 391 bp in 2011 (-1.8% vs. 2.1%) but outperformed by 814 bp in 2012 (24.1% vs. 16.0%).

We pulled the 20 stocks with the largest hedge fund ownership stakes according to Goldman’s report. All stocks listed have between 19-36% of their outstanding shares owned by hedge funds. We also included the names of the five hedge funds with the largest stakes.

20. Legg Mason Ticker: LM Sector:

Asset management and custody banks Percentage owned by hedge funds: 19% 4Q Return: 5% YTD Return: 11% Major Owners:

Trian Fund Management LP: 12.9 million shares

Greenlight Capital Inc: 3.4 million shares

Citadel Advisors LLC: 1.3 million shares

Levin Advisors Strategies LP: .9 million shares

QVT Financial LP: .8 million shares 19. Apollo Group Ticker: APOL Sector:

Education services Percentage owned by hedge funds: 19% 4Q Return: -28% YTD Return: -8% Major Owners:

Pzena Investment Management LLC: 7.1 million shares

Citadel Advisors LLC: 2.5 million shares

Bridgewater Associates LP: 1.8 million shares

AQR Capital Management LLC: 1.1 million shares

Two Sigma Investments LP: .8 million shares 18. Family Dollar Stores Ticker: FDO Sector:

General merchandise stores Percentage owned by hedge funds: 19% 4Q Return: -4% YTD Return: -13% Major Owners:

Trian Fund Management LP: 9 million shares

Maverick Capital Ltd.: 4.2 million shares

Highfields Capital Management: 1.5 million shares

Pennant Capital Management LLC: 1.4 million shares

Renaissance Technologies Corp: 1 million shares 17. CBRE Group Inc Ticker: CBG Sector:

Real estate services Percentage owned by hedge funds: 20% 4Q Return: 8% YTD Return: 23% Major Owners:

Valueact Holdings LP: 32 million shares

Select Equity Group Inc: 18.5 million shares

Blum Capital Partners LP: 15.1 million shares

Partner Fund Management LP: 5.2 million shares

Criterion Capital Management: 2.9 million shares 16. Genworth Financial Ticker: GNW Sector:

Multi-line insurance Percentage owned by hedge funds: 20% 4Q Return: 44% YTD Return: 21% Major Owners:

Highfields Capital Management: 27.2 million shares

Baupost Group LLC: 15 million shares

RBS Partners LP: 12 million shares

Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partners: 5.1 million shares

Paulson & Co: 3.9 million shares 15. Life Technologies Ticker: LIFE Sector:

Life sciences tools and services Percentage owned by hedge funds: 20% 4Q Return: 0% YTD Return: 29% Major Owners:

Paulson & Co: 14 million shares

Glenview Capital Management Inc: 11.2 million shares

Sectoral Asset Management: 2 million shares

Orbimed Advisors LLC: 1.9 million shares

Cadian Capital Management LLC: 1.6 million shares 14. WPX Energy Ticker: WPX Sector:

Oil and gas exploration and production Percentage owned by hedge funds: 21% 4Q Return: -10% YTD Return: 1% Major Owners:

Fir Tree Inc: 8.2 million shares

Taconic Capital Advisors LP: 7.5 million shares

Levin Capital Strategies LP: 3.8 million shares

Brenner West Capital Advisors: 3.3 million shares

Omega Advisors: 2.1 million shares 13. Ralph Lauren Corp. Ticker: RL Sector:

Apparel accessories and luxury goods Percentage owned by hedge funds: 21% 4Q Return: -1% YTD Return: 18% Major Owners:

Lone Pine Capital LLC: 3.9 million shares

Maverick Capital Ltd: 1.8 million shares

Blue Ridge Capital LLC: 1.6 million shares

Brookside Capital Investors Inc: 1.2 million shares

SAC Capital Advisors LP: .7 million shares 12. American International Group Ticker: AIG Sector:

Multi-line insurance Percentage owned by hedge funds: 21% 4Q Return: 8% YTD Return: 9% Major Owners:

Third Point LLC: 18.5 million shares

Perry Corp: 14.9 million shares

D.E. Shaw & Company Inc: 11. 8 million shares

Kensico Capital Management: 10.6 million shares

Steadfast Capital Management LLC: 10.4 million shares 11. Netflix Inc. Ticker: NFLX Sector:

Internet retail Percentage owned by hedge funds: 23% 4Q Return: 70% YTD Return: 112% Major Owners:

Ichan Associates Corp: 5.5 million shares

Slate Patch Capital LP: 1.3 million shares

Coatue Management LLC: 1.3 million shares

Jana Partners LLC: 1 million shares

Apex Capital LLC: .6 million shares 10. Dollar General Ticker: DG Sector:

General merchandise stores Percentage owned by hedge funds: 23% 4Q Return: -14% YTD Return: 0% Major Owners:

Lone Pine Capital LLC: 13.3 million shares

Eton Park Capital Management: 6.5 million shares

Scout Capital Management LLC: 6.3 million shares

Brookside Capital Investors Inc: 5.3 million shares

Maverick Capital Ltd: 4.6 million shares 9. J.C. Penney Ticker: JCP Sector:

Department stores Percentage owned by hedge funds: 26% 4Q Return: -19% YTD Return: -1% Major Owners:

Pershing Square Capital Management: 39.1 million shares

Glenview Capital Management Inc: 7.3 million shares

Westchester Capital Management: 1.7 million shares

Ivory Investment Management LP: 1.3 million shares

Kinetics Asset Management LLC: 1 million shares 8. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. Ticker: LYB Sector:

Commodity chemicals Percentage owned by hedge funds: 26% 4Q Return: 18% YTD Return: 7% Major Owners:

Viking Global Investors LP: 7.5 million shares

Discovery Capital Management LLC: 5.2 million shares

Adage Capital Partners GP LLC: 2.5 million shares

Third Point LLC: 2.4 million shares

Columbus Circle Investors: 1.7 million shares 7. Tenet Healthcare Ticker: THC Sector:

Health care facilities Percentage owned by hedge funds: 28% 4Q Return: 29% YTD Return: 25% Major Owners:

Glenview Capital Management Inc: 13.8 million shares

Oracle Management Inc: 2.8 million shares

Samlyn Capital LLC: 2 million shares

Bridger Management LLC: 2 million shares

Blue Ridge Capital LLC: 1.7 million shares 6. Delphi Automotive Ticker: DLPH Sector:

Auto parts and equipment Percentage owned by hedge funds: 29% 4Q Return: 23% YTD Return: 4% Major Owners:

Eliott Management Corp: 25.3 million shares

Paulson & Co: 13.5 million shares

Silver Point Capital LP: 11.1 million shares

Centerbridge Partners 10.4 million shares

Thrid Point LLC: 10 million shares 5. MetroPCS Communications Ticker: PCS Sector:

Wireless telecommunications services Percentage owned by hedge funds: 31% 4Q Return: -15% YTD Return: 3% Major Owners:

Paulson & Co: 31.8 million shares

MHR Fund Management LLC: 14.6 million shares

Westchester Capital Management: 11.9 million shares

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LLC: 6 million shares

Quaker Capital Management: 5.8 million shares 4. AutoNation Ticker: AN Sector:

Automotive retail Percentage owned by hedge funds: 33% 4Q Return: -9% YTD Return: 14% Major Owners:

RBS Partners L P: 34.6 million shares

Horizon Asset Management LC: 3.5 million shares

Kinetics Asset Management LLC: 2.8 million shares

Apex Capital Management: .4 million shares

D.E. Shaw & Company Inc: .4 million shares 3. TripAdvisor Ticker: TRIP Sector:

Internet retail Percentage owned by hedge funds: 33% 4Q Return: 27% YTD Return: 4% Major Owners:

Lone Pine Capital LLC: 6.6 million shares

Pennant Capital Management LC: 4.5 million shares

Coatue Management LLC: 3.3 million shares

Par Capital Management Inc: 3.2 million shares

Jana Partners LLC: 2.3 million shares 2. E*Trade Financial Ticker: ETFC Sector:

Investment banking and brokerage Percentage owned by hedge funds: 33% 4Q Return: 2% YTD Return: 26% Major Owners:

Citdel Advisors LLC: 27.4 million shares

Glenview Capital Management Inc: 11.5 million shares

Omega Advisors: 8 million shares

Senator Investment Group LP: 7.5 million shares

Carlson Capital LP: 4.2 million shares 1. VeriSign Inc. Ticker: VRSN Sector:

Internet software and services Percentage owned by hedge funds: 36% 4Q Return: -20% YTD Return: 19% Major Owners:

Lone Pine Capital LLC: 14.7 million shares

Hoplite Capital Management: 4.5 million shares

Blue Ridge Capital LLC: 3.5 million shares

Coatue Management LLC: 3.2 million shares

