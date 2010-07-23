Goldman: 10 Banks Will Fail The European Stress Tests

Photo: Associated Press

Happy stress test morning!That shall be the theme of the day, as the release and leak of the results will be the big news.



Here’s an interesting note from Goldman, via Reuters:

10 out of the 91 banks subjected to Europe’s stress tests are expected to fail, according to a survey of investors conducted by Goldman Sachs.

…

The Goldman Sachs poll of 376 respondents, including hedge funds and long-only investors, showed European banks were on average expected to raise 37.6 billion euros ($48.4 billion) in extra capital following the tests, Goldman said in a note dated July 22.

Not surprisingly, Greek, Spanish, and German banks are expected to need the biggest raises.

For a quick guide to the whole thing, see here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.