The jobs report just came out.



Job creation was solid at 175K.

And yet the unemployment rate rose to 7.6%.

This is great for the market.

You get solid job creation, and yet there’s no tightening in unemployment, which would force the Fed’s hand on tightening.

Futures are jumping.

For more jobs report details, see here >

