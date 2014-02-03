Here's The Super Bowl Ad For GoldieBlox, The Girls' Toy Company In A Legal Fight With The Beastie Boys

Since November, the girls’ construction toy company GoldieBlox has been embroiled in a legal battle with The Beastie Boys over the start-up’s use of a parody of the Beasties song “Girls” in an ad that quickly went viral.

In its first ever Super Bowl ad, GoldieBlox has gone back to the parody well, only this time it’s the Slade/Quiet Riot song “Cum on Feel the Noize” retitled “Come On Bring The Toys.”

Though GoldieBlox found itself in hot water after it didn’t ask the Beastie Boys for permission prior to using “Girls,” one would assume the company got the necessary rights before airing the spot at this year’s game.

In it, a group of girls build use toys to build a rocket that they launch at a party. Here’s the ad:

The ad was made by the agency RPA and purchased for GoldieBlox by the accounting software company Intuit, which promised to buy a Super Bowl ad for the winner of its “Small Business, Big Game” contest. After the contest was narrowed down to four finalists from a pool of thousands, GolideBlox won a public vote to win its spot at the game.

GoldieBlox makes construction toys for girls to encourage them to pursue careers in maths and science.

Intuit CEO Brad Smith said the business and tax preparation software company began planning its contest a year ago because it wanted to shine a light on a small business, which usually don’t have a chance to be heard during the Super Bowl.

The campaign also highlights the ways Intuit’s software can help small businesses accomplish their goals.

“It’s tough for small business. And we wanted to showcase them and say ‘Yes, you have a chance to succeed,'” Smith said. “I’d love to see a movement of 29 million small businesses locking arms and marching down the road saying, ‘Here we are.'”

As for the ad itself? Well, let’s just say Smith was excited to see it run.

“This is our Steve Jobs/Apple moment,” he said, referring to Apple’s iconic 1984 Super Bowl ad. “I hope we put a big freaking hole in the universe. That’ll be cool.”

Here are the two teasers for the ad GoldieBlox and Intuit released before the game.

