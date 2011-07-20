Buy Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell's Beachfront Malibu Home For $14.8 Million

Hollywood power couple Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are selling their gorgeous Malibu home for $14,749,000 (via Realtor.com).The couple bought the home in the 1980’s and renovated in 2005.

The two-story zen has a huge courtyard area, guesthouse and meditation room.

It’s also got a private path leading to the Pacific.

The home has lots of arches and high ceilings

The media room

The airy kitchen

The elegant staircase

The master suite includes a beautiful oceanfront balcony

The dining area

The view from the master suite balcony

Even the master bathroom has ocean views

The living area

One of the home's four bedrooms

Another airy bedroom

The fitness area in the guest house

The impressive outdoor patio

It offers great views of the Pacific

There's plenty of space to barbecue, catch some sun, and unwind outdoors

There is plenty of space along the beach

The courtyard and fountain

Another outdoor lounge

The property is very private

A view from the back

