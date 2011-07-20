Buy Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell's Beachfront Malibu Home For $14.8 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Realtor.com

Hollywood power couple Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are selling their gorgeous Malibu home for $14,749,000 (via Realtor.com).The couple bought the home in the 1980’s and renovated in 2005.



The two-story zen has a huge courtyard area, guesthouse and meditation room.

It’s also got a private path leading to the Pacific.

