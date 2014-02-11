These Guys Invented A Remote Control Car For Their Goldfish That's Steered By Their Goldfish

Screenshot A schematic of the goldfish car-steering system.

What if your goldfish could swim forever in any direction?

That’s (almost) what’s happening here, we learn via Engadget. A company called Studio Diip has made use of a camera, a set of wheels, and a goldfish tank to effectively enable a goldfish to steer its own car.

A computer vision system looks down over the fish swimming in the wheeled tank to figure out which direction the fish is trying to swim, then it maneuvers the car to travel accordingly.

This creation basically lets a fish swim over land, whether it’s your kitchen floor or the beach. Pretty neat! Check out the video below to see it in action.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

