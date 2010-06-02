007's "Goldfinger" Ride Is Up For Auction

Photo: RM Auctions

A new car just hit the the luxury auto auction market. It’s got the required gadgets and whistles to secure it as a top bid contender, but there’s one special feature that makes it stand out from the crowd.This is James Bond’s Aston Martin.



Jerry Lee, a Philadelphia-area radio station owner, bought the car (used by Sean Connery in “Goldfinger” and “Thunderball”), from Aston Martin’s British factory in 1969 for $12,000.

He’s hoping to sell it for millions, and based on the last 007 car sale, which fetched $2.1 million in 2006, it looks like he will meet the price mark.

That’s right, it’s the same car Q shows to James in “Goldfinger”; with the revolving licence plates, twin machine guns, rear oil sprayer, smoke screen, nail disperser, radar, retractable bullet-proof screen, and a passenger ejector seat.

The car will be auctioned in London on October 27, 2010 and Mr. Lee is hoping to use the proceeds to fund a foundation he runs that focuses on crime prevention, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

