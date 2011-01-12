Golden-Voiced Ted Williams Reportedly Picked Up By Cops

Lean forward…into the handcuffs?



Ted Williams, the homeless man from the side of the Ohio 1-70 who turned into an overnight internet and television sensation because of his golden radio voice, was picked up by the cops last night.

Following a viral video featuring Williams’ incredible voice, an outpouring of media attention resulted in Williams getting a job with MSNBC to be the voice of their “Lean Forward” campaign

But just as things seemed to be going so well for Williams, Gossip Cop now reports:

The formerly homeless Williams, who has battled drug and alcohol problems, got into a heated argument with his daughter at the Renaissance hotel, say sources.

An LAPD spokesman tells Gossip Cop that the police “responded to a disturbance call at the Renaissance Hotel last night at about 9 p.m.” and two people “were transferred to the Hollywood station.”

The spokesman added, “The investigation is ongoing,” but “no one was booked, no files were charged.”

Since Williams appeared on the scene (all of one week ago) he has been open about his problems with drugs and alcohol, that left him on the street. However, he has said he has been clean for two years.

