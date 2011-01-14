Golden-Voiced Homeless Man Ted Williams Enters Rehab

The strange (now mostly sad) saga of Ted Williams continues. Or concludes, as the case may be.



Yesterday Williams told Dr. Phil (naturally) that he had decided to check into rehab. Yes.

Perhaps not the most shocking announcement considering Williams’ past struggles with drug and alcohol, but still sad.

“If Ted is ever going to get better, he’s got to be honest with himself and admit he’s addicted to drugs and alcohol,” said Dr. Phil. “I’ve told him it’s not going to be easy and it’s going to take a lot of hard work. It might be a long journey for him, but this is a big step in the right direction.”

Indeed. And so concludes the media’s exploitation of a momentary feel good story. Way to lean forward everyone!

