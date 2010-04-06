An Online Poker Site Offers Fourteen Free Tigers To New Members

If you’ve been thinking about joining an online site, and also want a pet tiger, this is the site for you: Golden Tiger Casino.



The casino folks say they started giving away tigers last month and are giving away one every month for the next fourteen months. (Rory T from Essex, UK apparently won the first one.)

We have no idea if the site will actually send you a tiger. If they do, you should probably send it back. Or move.

These quotes from the site are hilarious though:

“If you sign up at GoldenTigerCasino.com between February 14, 2010 and April 14, 2011 and are one of the lucky 15 players to be chosen, please stock your fridge.”

“An adult Bengal tiger can consume up to 20kgs of meat at one time. Your tiger will be fed upon dispatch, but will arrive hungry.”

“The Bengal tiger, native to India, Bangladesh and Nepal can now be native to your own living room!”

“Imagine the look on your neighbour’s face when you step out for a walk with a 200kg carnivore!”

As a publicity stunt, it’s a pretty good one.

These 15 young online poker stars are already hooked on the game >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.