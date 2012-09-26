Here's The Only Part Of The Botched Seahawks-Packers Call That The NFL Admitted Was Wrong

The NFL released a statement this afternoon supporting the decision in last night’s Seahawks-Packers game — saying the refs didn’t make the wrong call by not overturning Golden Tate’s touchdown catch.



But they did say the Packers got robbed. Here’s what they concluded:

While the ball is in the air, [Seattle WR] Tate can be seen shoving Green Bay cornerback Sam Shields to the ground. This should have been a penalty for offensive pass interference, which would have ended the game.

Here’s the GIF. Right before the players converge to jump for the ball, Tate (#81) shoves Shields (#37) in the back and he goes flying. It’s pretty egregious (via Bleacher Report):

Photo: NBC via Bleacher Report

