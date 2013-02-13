Golden State Warriors Introduce Basketball Jerseys With Sleeves

Photo: Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have introduced a new jersey that has sleeves. While sleeved jerseys have been worn by some pro teams prior to the NBA, and more recently in both men’s and women’s college basketball, the Warriors will be the first to don sleeves during a game in the NBA.And while the tight, sleeved jersey may look odd, especially when paired with baggy shorts (see below), don’t be surprised if other teams jump on the bandwagon.



Adidas revealed during the Warriors’ unveiling that they have talked to other teams about introducing a sleeved jersey and that it is “likely” that other teams will have sleeves in the future (via Uni-Watch.com). But while the Warriors will be the only sleeved NBA team this season, Adidas did reveal that some college teams that wear Adidas will have sleeved jerseys later this season.

Photo: Adidas and Golden State Warriors

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.