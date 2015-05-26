Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry takes a dramatic fall on the court

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry, took a dramatic fall on the court Monday night. During the second quarter of Game 4 in the Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets, Curry could be seen flipping over another player and landing on his back, as seen in this Vine, courtesy of Sports Illustrated’s David Gardner:





Curry was able to walk off the court as the audience applauded, according to this tweet from the Warriors:

Stephen Curry takes a scary fall, but gets back up and is able to walk by to the locker room drawing supporitve applause from the crowd.

— Golden St. Warriors (@warriors) May 26, 2015

The Warriors say Curry suffered a head contusion, and his return to Monday night’s game was uncertain. It appears Curry was able to do some physical activity shortly after the fall, as noted by CBS Sports’ Ken Berger:

Curry running sprints in hallway between locker rooms as GM Bob Myers watches.

— Ken Berger (@KBergCBS) May 26, 2015

Five down-and-back sprints for Curry in the hallway between visiting and home locker rooms inside Toyota Center.

— Ken Berger (@KBergCBS) May 26, 2015

