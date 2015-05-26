Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry takes a dramatic fall on the court

Bryan Logan
Stephen curryEzra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry, took a dramatic fall on the court Monday night. During the second quarter of Game 4 in the Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets, Curry could be seen flipping over another player and landing on his back, as seen in this Vine, courtesy of Sports Illustrated’s David Gardner:


Curry was able to walk off the court as the audience applauded, according to this tweet from the Warriors:

The Warriors say Curry suffered a head contusion, and his return to Monday night’s game was uncertain. It appears Curry was able to do some physical activity shortly after the fall, as noted by CBS Sports’ Ken Berger:

